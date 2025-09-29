Enter the Chronosphere demo out now!
We released our new demo along with a new trailer!
Thanks to everyone who has helped us with bug reports and feedback. The game is
in a much stronger place because of it—and there is much more to come!
We're shutting down the open beta too, so if you're still playing you'll need to
swap over to the demo. The demo is our new build target so we'll be updating it
regularly.
Highlights
🦋 Progression
- Add intro story.
- Added debrief conversations to main missions.
- Re-ordered and updated some missions.
- Regenerate spheres and update characters after mission debrief (so that newly unlocked options can be seen).
🏓 Gameplay
- Removed upgrader stations from all special floors.
- Changed certain mission objectives.
- Fixed an issue causing boss phases to count as separate unique enemies for the Beyond Reality mission objective.
🖼️ Art
- Added a floor path for stabilizers.
- Adjusted the appearance of mod station floor paths.
- Fixed explosions playing when re-entering a floor. (Reported by @chatman7304)
📖 Story
- Update Lillypilly dialogue art.
- Correctly scale characters in narrative view.
✅ UI
- Fix issue where aim indicators appeared more opaque than intended (due to many overlapping aim indicators).
- Tweak UI styles, using white text in more places.
- A banner is displayed when a mission debrief is available.
- Added a counter to track the number of new missions.
- Update title screen and logo.
🗺️ Level Generation
- Many level generation improvements that should result in more interesting and rewarding maps.
- Map generation should now be 30-40% faster than before.
Check out the full changelog.
Just a reminder that we want to hear your feedback (good or bad) via Discord and Steam Discussions.
—Chronosphere Team
