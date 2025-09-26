 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20139486
Update notes via Steam Community
Please send any bugs you find to outoforbitofficialgame@gmail.com

- Fixed issue where players moves slow after being killed while holding a hostage.
- Fixed wood floor not breaking.
- Fixed server infinite health issues.
- Updated tutorial text to make instructions clearer.


* This update might corrupt your inventory.
* Might corrupt save files
* might require reinstallation


Cheers,
Bryan

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1859991
