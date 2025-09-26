Please send any bugs you find to outoforbitofficialgame@gmail.com
- Fixed issue where players moves slow after being killed while holding a hostage.
- Fixed wood floor not breaking.
- Fixed server infinite health issues.
- Updated tutorial text to make instructions clearer.
* This update might corrupt your inventory.
* Might corrupt save files
* might require reinstallation
Cheers,
Bryan
Version 0.5.14 Patch Bug Fix Log
