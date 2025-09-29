 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20139427
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Commanders,

The Elite Dangerous: Type-11 Prospector Update is now live and you can find the update notes below. Featuring the brand-new Type-11 Prospector, a medium-sized mining ship from Lakon, now available via ARX Early Access from the Elite Dangerous Gamestore.

 

Learn more about the Type-11 Prospector over on our website

Features of Note:

  • Added Lakon Type-11 Prospector

    • Mk II Mining Repeater - New laser mining tool that is capable of extracting more fragments from asteroids with a chance to extract higher density chunks

    • Mk II Mining Multi Limpet Controller - Size 5 mining multi limpet controller with increased limpet capacity and improved collector limpet speeds 

    • In world holo-screen adverts now present for Lakon Type-11 Prospector 

  • Added pre-built ships:

    • Lakon Type-11 Prospector Galactic (60,000 ARX)

    • Lakon Type-11 Prospector Stellar (33,000 ARX)

    • Lakon Type-11 Prospector Standard (16,520 ARX)

  • System Colonisation construction efforts and fully constructed facilities can now be demolished or cancelled.

    • Facilities and construction efforts marked for demolition will be removed on the following weekly maintenance

    • After marking a facility or construction effort for demolition, the system architect can cancel the demolition any time before the next weekly maintenance

    • The primary/initial port in a colonised system cannot be demolished

    • Slots and construction points are refunded on demolition during weekly maintenance

    • Tier 2 and 3 construction points can go negative in the event a commander demolishes facilities that earned those points whilst also keeping the tier 2 or 3 facility that used those points

    • Facilities that depend on another type to be constructed need to be demolished first before demolishing the parent facility

      • For example: A relay station is needed in the system in order to construct a security station, so the security station needs to be demolished on the weekly tick before the relay station can be marked for demolition the following week. If there are 2 relay stations however, one of them can be demolished since there is another to maintain the dependency

    • Any missions that were accepted at a facility that is later demolished will be deleted along the facility during weekly maintenance

    • Any commodities put into a construction effort that gets cancelled will be lost and not refunded

    • Custom renaming rights nor the ARX cost will not be refunded if a station they were bought for is demolished

  • System Colonisation commodities requirements for incomplete constructions are now listed when selecting the system on the Galaxy Map or selecting the facility on the System Map

  • Added marker to the Ship Vendor in the On-foot tutorial when arriving at Chamberlain’s Rest to guide players to the next step of the tutorials.

  • Commanders may now be renamed via a new service

    • This may be accessed from Game Extras on the main menu which will redirect you to the user portal. It may also be found by opening user portal with a browser, under 'Elite account services': https://user.frontierstore.net/

    • Renaming a Commander will cost 500 ARX

    • Commanders may not be renamed for seven days after a successful rename

    • Details on how Commander names displayed in game will be affected are set out on the rename service webpage.

  • Adjusted Organic Sampler scanning range from 75m → 750m

  • Made improvements to the new player onboarding flow

    • After completing the on-foot tutorial and arriving in Chamberlain's Rest, players now receive objectives guiding them to the flight tutorial at Inter Astra

    • Upon completing the flight tutorial, additional objectives are set for the player to complete the following:

      • Purchase a suit from Pioneer Supplies 

      • Interact with a terminal and create/equip a loadout with your newly purchased suit 

      • Visit the mission board and take on your first mission

      • Navigate to the lifts and board your ship 

    • Added additional systems to the New Starter Zone for Odyssey players and made them Powerplay immune, these include:

      • HIP 97950 (original Odyssey starting system)

      • Kongoloca

      • Ngunabozho

      • Arapahoma

Issue Tracker Fixes 

  • Fixed missing entranceway geometry detailing for Python & Python Mk II (Issue ID: 74630)

  • Fixed misaligned hitchecks at planetary construction sites, resulting in players hitting invisible objects (Issue ID: 75001)

  • Fixed instances of ships disappearing whilst being transferred (Issue ID: 77860)

  • Fixed instances of Squadron Leaders being unable to edit rank permissions (Issue ID: 77873)

  • Added additional docking restrictions on Squadron Fleet Carriers (Issue ID: 77970)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed various minor art issues across System Colonisation facilities 

  • Fixed incorrect terrain stamp being applied to some newly constructed planetary ports

  • Fixed various actions causing the player to lose focus when typing in the Squadron chat

  • Fixed instances of old Squadron iconography still being used

  • Fixed low on-foot field of view impacting directional shadows resulting in them fading out around the edges of view

  • Fixed navigation to Location Privacy drop down not being possible on controller

  • Adjusted colouration of the Squadron dynamic decal icon in livery to be more visually distinct

  • Fixed Squadron Feat not triggering when completing a System Colonisation construction effort

  • Added ability to restock Limpets on Squadron Carriers

Changed files in this update

