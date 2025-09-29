Greetings Commanders,

The Elite Dangerous: Type-11 Prospector Update is now live and you can find the update notes below. Featuring the brand-new Type-11 Prospector, a medium-sized mining ship from Lakon, now available via ARX Early Access from the Elite Dangerous Gamestore.

Learn more about the Type-11 Prospector over on our website

Features of Note:

Added Lakon Type-11 Prospector Mk II Mining Repeater - New laser mining tool that is capable of extracting more fragments from asteroids with a chance to extract higher density chunks Mk II Mining Multi Limpet Controller - Size 5 mining multi limpet controller with increased limpet capacity and improved collector limpet speeds In world holo-screen adverts now present for Lakon Type-11 Prospector

Added pre-built ships: Lakon Type-11 Prospector Galactic (60,000 ARX) Lakon Type-11 Prospector Stellar (33,000 ARX) Lakon Type-11 Prospector Standard (16,520 ARX)

System Colonisation construction efforts and fully constructed facilities can now be demolished or cancelled. Facilities and construction efforts marked for demolition will be removed on the following weekly maintenance After marking a facility or construction effort for demolition, the system architect can cancel the demolition any time before the next weekly maintenance The primary/initial port in a colonised system cannot be demolished Slots and construction points are refunded on demolition during weekly maintenance Tier 2 and 3 construction points can go negative in the event a commander demolishes facilities that earned those points whilst also keeping the tier 2 or 3 facility that used those points Facilities that depend on another type to be constructed need to be demolished first before demolishing the parent facility For example: A relay station is needed in the system in order to construct a security station, so the security station needs to be demolished on the weekly tick before the relay station can be marked for demolition the following week. If there are 2 relay stations however, one of them can be demolished since there is another to maintain the dependency Any missions that were accepted at a facility that is later demolished will be deleted along the facility during weekly maintenance Any commodities put into a construction effort that gets cancelled will be lost and not refunded Custom renaming rights nor the ARX cost will not be refunded if a station they were bought for is demolished

System Colonisation commodities requirements for incomplete constructions are now listed when selecting the system on the Galaxy Map or selecting the facility on the System Map

Added marker to the Ship Vendor in the On-foot tutorial when arriving at Chamberlain’s Rest to guide players to the next step of the tutorials.

Commanders may now be renamed via a new service This may be accessed from Game Extras on the main menu which will redirect you to the user portal. It may also be found by opening user portal with a browser, under 'Elite account services': https://user.frontierstore.net/ Renaming a Commander will cost 500 ARX Commanders may not be renamed for seven days after a successful rename Details on how Commander names displayed in game will be affected are set out on the rename service webpage.

Adjusted Organic Sampler scanning range from 75m → 750m

Made improvements to the new player onboarding flow After completing the on-foot tutorial and arriving in Chamberlain's Rest, players now receive objectives guiding them to the flight tutorial at Inter Astra Upon completing the flight tutorial, additional objectives are set for the player to complete the following: Purchase a suit from Pioneer Supplies Interact with a terminal and create/equip a loadout with your newly purchased suit Visit the mission board and take on your first mission Navigate to the lifts and board your ship Added additional systems to the New Starter Zone for Odyssey players and made them Powerplay immune, these include: HIP 97950 (original Odyssey starting system) Kongoloca Ngunabozho Arapahoma



Issue Tracker Fixes

Fixed missing entranceway geometry detailing for Python & Python Mk II (Issue ID: 74630)

Fixed misaligned hitchecks at planetary construction sites, resulting in players hitting invisible objects (Issue ID: 75001)

Fixed instances of ships disappearing whilst being transferred (Issue ID: 77860)

Fixed instances of Squadron Leaders being unable to edit rank permissions (Issue ID: 77873)

Added additional docking restrictions on Squadron Fleet Carriers (Issue ID: 77970)

Bug Fixes