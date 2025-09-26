 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20139322 Edited 26 September 2025 – 10:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added arrows to highlight servers with tasks.

Added option to enable terminal by typing any key.

Added ability repeat latest terminal command with arrow up key.

Increased client demand to servers.

Realityocean Games

