26 September 2025 Build 20139248 Edited 26 September 2025 – 11:59:10 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed an issue where toggling rooms while PiPi were in a low state, with the Diligence Tower automation enabled, caused game errors.
2. Fixed an issue where the PuPu selection list in the Diligence Tower was difficult to click.
3. Fixed an issue where starred PiPi were not displayed correctly in some tower selection interfaces.
4. Added explanatory text after failing a Park Challenge.

Changed files in this update

Windows steamglobal 噗噗的冒险乐园 Content Depot 1683381
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitsteamchinaSimplified Chinese Depot 1683383
  • Loading history…
