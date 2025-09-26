1. Fixed an issue where toggling rooms while PiPi were in a low state, with the Diligence Tower automation enabled, caused game errors.
2. Fixed an issue where the PuPu selection list in the Diligence Tower was difficult to click.
3. Fixed an issue where starred PiPi were not displayed correctly in some tower selection interfaces.
4. Added explanatory text after failing a Park Challenge.
Ver. 1.0.4 Bug Fix
