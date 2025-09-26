Hello heroes!



As we're working on the next big update and the Halloween Heroes event we have another in between update for you today featuring some new cool things such as



beanies, new tattoos, a new weapon and character movement animation improvements!



The new beanies were made by community member Reebalt ːsteamhappyː





Valor Village fishing boat



We've also spiced up VV with a fishing boat near the docks. We're also working on smaller boats to place in the wooden dock section. The boats will also be part of the new map we're working on. :)









Patch notes:



Animations:

-added upper body leading motion for a less static and more dynamic/realistic upper/lower body gameplay feel

-added in place turning animation (no more floating turn)

-added no weapon pose to hero in customization menu (weapon now only shown when browsing weapon skins)

-tweaked character proportions a bit (less bee hips, more as it should be)



New weapon:

-added Mauser C96 weapon as Axis counterpart for the .357 Magnum



Tweaks:

-increased custom camera position limits (higher and more towards middle for a 100% centered BFH-like camera position) - You may have to readjust your camera position



Cosmetics:

-added beanies in several colours

-added several new tattoos (snakes, sailing ships, heart, ...)

-added black glasses

-tweaked some more cosmetic colours (grey balaclava, grey beret, ...)

-smoke weapon skin darkened and renamed to Dunkelgrau



Visuals:

-added very subtle yellow colour tint for a slightly warmer feel (experimental)



Conquest:

-changed kill ticket decrease amount from 2 -> 1

-changed flag ticket decrease amount from 1 -> 2



(these changes were made to put more emphasis and reward on capturing objectives, this should also normalise match lengths a bit more as well as give teams more comeback power)



Valor Village:

-added fishing boat to the dock section



Balance

-increased clap impact damage from 5-50 -> 10-75



Other:

-added credits button and page to main menu

Cheers!