26 September 2025 Build 20139184 Edited 26 September 2025 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

25.09.25 Patch

Performance

  • [Important] Optimized online networking. Multiplayer should now be more stable with lower latency.

  • [Important] When FPS drops, graphics quality will automatically switch to Low (you can disable this in Settings).

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the trailer could no longer steer after being loaded with many items.

  • Fixed numerous animal pathfinding issues.

  • Fixed fireworks being visible only to the host—now everyone can see them.

  • Fixed being unable to pull up beets at low frame rates.

  • Fixed a “Burger King” minigame bug that caused all players to be unable to perform any actions.

  • Fixed stumps not awarding a blueprint when removed.

  • Fixed the Ancient Knowledge achievement so it now triggers correctly.

  • Fixed various client-side presentation issues in Transformation Mode.

  • Fixed clients in multiplayer sometimes being unable to equip clothing, and resolved outfit sync issues.

  • Fixed the stone mill not being tetherable with a rope.

New Features

  • Added minimap icons for the Portable Seed Bag and the Green Caterpillar Gacha Machine.

English Version

  • Fixed several text errors and missing translations.

Changed files in this update

