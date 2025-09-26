[Important] When FPS drops, graphics quality will automatically switch to Low (you can disable this in Settings ).

[Important] Optimized online networking. Multiplayer should now be more stable with lower latency.

Fixed an issue where the trailer could no longer steer after being loaded with many items.

Fixed numerous animal pathfinding issues.

Fixed fireworks being visible only to the host—now everyone can see them.

Fixed being unable to pull up beets at low frame rates.

Fixed a “Burger King” minigame bug that caused all players to be unable to perform any actions.

Fixed stumps not awarding a blueprint when removed.

Fixed the “Ancient Knowledge” achievement so it now triggers correctly.

Fixed various client-side presentation issues in Transformation Mode.

Fixed clients in multiplayer sometimes being unable to equip clothing, and resolved outfit sync issues.