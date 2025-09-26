🔧Modif / Add:
- Added a directional zoom system: the camera moves closer to the mouse while zooming → smoother navigation!
- Anti-cheat no longer punishes: it simply blocks and warns. A breakage barrier, not a guillotine.
- Changed the default keys from WASD to WASD (your English keyboards will already thank us).
[Early Access - 0.1.4]
Update notes via Steam Community
