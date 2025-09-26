 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20139178 Edited 26 September 2025 – 08:52:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🔧Modif / Add:
- Added a directional zoom system: the camera moves closer to the mouse while zooming → smoother navigation!
- Anti-cheat no longer punishes: it simply blocks and warns. A breakage barrier, not a guillotine.
- Changed the default keys from WASD to WASD (your English keyboards will already thank us).

Windows French Depot 3906151
