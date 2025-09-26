Detectives, good morning, good afternoon, and good evening!
We're thrilled to announce that 3D Escape Room: Detective Story has received a comprehensive upgrade to its visuals and controls!
This update includes:
Enhanced Effects: More realistic lighting and shadows
Detail Improvement: Finer textures and models
Optimized Camera Controls: Vastly improved handling with more responsive turning
But words can only say so much—the visual improvements are just the tip of the iceberg. The true sense of smoothness has to be felt hands-on. Come into the game now and experience the brand-new visuals and controls for yourself!
Changed files in this update