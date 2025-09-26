 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20139150 Edited 26 September 2025 – 09:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Detectives, good morning, good afternoon, and good evening!

We're thrilled to announce that ​3D Escape Room: Detective Story​ has received a comprehensive upgrade to its visuals and controls!

This update includes:

  • Enhanced Effects: More realistic lighting and shadows

  • Detail Improvement: Finer textures and models

  • Optimized Camera Controls: Vastly improved handling with more responsive turning

But words can only say so much—the visual improvements are just the tip of the iceberg. The true sense of smoothness has to be felt hands-on. Come into the game now and experience the brand-new visuals and controls for yourself!

