-Added: Drunk driving controls for all vehicles. These are subtle changes which scale with drunkenness, have moments of clarity, but are unpredictable.
-Added: A way to improve your strength to carry heavy objects faster, as well as run slightly faster.
-Changed: Logs maintain their current orientation when picked up, making them easier to handle and remove from the truck bed.
-Changed: Wheels maintain their current orientation for similar reasons.
-Changed: Added a tool tip to the first mission to explain inventory controls.
-Fixed an old bug where you could use the moonshine buckets to jump extremely far.
-Fixed an issue where you could save the game while leaned out of the vehicle.
