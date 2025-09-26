 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20139135 Edited 26 September 2025 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Button remapping saves correctly on first playthrough
  • Car volume adjustments
  • Price adjustment for all cars
  • Game mode unlock adjustments (Tour, Rally, and Arcade)
  • km/h or mph selection (Options/Controls)
  • Translation fixes

