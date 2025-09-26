 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20139094 Edited 26 September 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

Have made the following fixes

steering wheel controller

Fixed an issue where the game would not start with the MOZA R5 DD wheel base connected.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2634951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link