Hey everyone!

I know I said I was likely done with content updates, but I've had some requests through the games release that were too good not to put in. One of the main ones being filling out the roster of SS rank weapons to have a payoff for weapon mastery. Each weapon type now has it's own unique SS rank weapon that are given as rewards throughout the late game.

For those of you who have been following the game since at least last June, you may remember the Brutal mode contest that was held, with the prize to the first completionist being a custom character. It's my pleasure to now introduce Renza, who will be brutalizing other Brutal mode players in chapter 16. But to those of you who take her down, you will get a new refinement, the Elite Cutter!

And finally, one last playable character, but that is a secret I'll leave for you all to discover. :)

Changelog

New: Revna - Reward character for the first person to complete Brutal mode. Added as an enemy in chapter 16 to stop other brutal mode players in their tracks.

New: Added a new mystery character as an in-game Easter egg.

New: Added 5 new weapons SS rank weapons throughout the late game with unique effects. Rebalanced other rewards to keep a similar difficulty level: Brzica: Consume all block and add it to this attack's damage. Kresnik: Attack all three tiles in front of you. Active: Swing at all adjacent tiles, damaging and knocking back enemies (even if the attack is dodged). Cannot be countered. Sulica: Throw the javelin at an enemy, damaging all enemies in a straight line between you and your target. Refresh on kill. Zizou: Slice through an enemy, and all enemies behind them until you hit an empty tile. The first time each turn this ability kills 2+ enemies, refresh your turn. Bastard Axe: Refresh turn once on defeating an enemy while under 50% VIT.

New: Elite Cutter Refinement - Guaranteed to hit elites. Gain 3 ATK and SPD against elites.

Fix: First attempt to fix a race condition where the victory condition would proc, but the game wouldn't move forward to the end of chapter scenes, requiring a "continue" from the main menu to move forward. Could not reliably reproduce this one, so if anyone still sees this issue please send me your logs! My main lead so far is it seems to happen when a save file is edited mid-gameplay.

Fix: Controller tile cursor can get stuck when triggering a cutscene immediately after an action was done by unit with the agile ability.

Fix: Spelling mistakes in credits. (Sorry Patterknife).

I hope these rewards help bring the final quarter of the game closer to the reward level you would see in the earlier chapters. As always, thank you all for your support, it has meant the world to me and I hope some new content can help spice up any future (or first) runs.

Best,

Eldin T.