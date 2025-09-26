Hello everyone!

Star Fetchers: Escape from Pork Belly released 1 year ago! Isn't that wild?

It's hard to believe it was only a year ago. Pork Belly feels like it's existed this whole time- we can't even imagine Star Fetchers without it. We're thrilled at the overwhelming support this project has gotten, and the love it's been shown really motivates us with the ongoing development of Episode 1.

To celebrate a YEAR of Star Fetchers: Escape from Pork Belly, we've got a new patch for ya!

Cuz we love you!

There's a lil bit of meat that we think fans will enjoy, and with the sale it's launching with (the lowest price yet btw), we hope it encourages anyone who still has it wishlisted to take da leap.

Star Fetchers: Pilot

Small but major update to the pilot.

We're stoked to announce that you can now play the Star Fetchers Pilot in Simplified Chinese!

Star Fetchers: Escape From Pork Belly

The Patch-

A Minigame! - What does that mean? We will not elaborate! Go find out yourself!

New Nevada Costume - Where does she keep getting these outfits from?

A New Bumper!

New Languages

8 (EIGHT) New Languages - PB is now fully localized into the following languages with the help from:

Japanese : Colobm, kyojacker0213

Korean : EUEEEEEEEEK

Polish: Łukasz "PuppetFox" Lisik, Rev

Russian : Hormol, SENKAKU, lead, Toolz

Ukrainian : SENKAKU

LatAm Spanish : Jorge Luis "Doc" Biaggi-DeJesus, Cuervo Renard, Yuub0t, L1r0x_, Dar_898

LatAm Portoguese : Samurai56

Italian: Raffaele Amitrano, Mikyume

Community Highlight

To help celebrate PB turning 1, we'd like to brag a little and share some fan work that has blown us away, first I'd like to do a couple of special mentions of people who we feel has had a large impact on the community this last year.

Nevada and Retro just clicked, upon our announcement he started drawing her.

And he just kinda didn't stop? It's hard to count the amount of fanart he has made for SF. But it's quite a lot. Getting him to design a banner for us was a given.

We're very thankful for Retro's spirit and as the #1 Nevada ambassador on the web, we salute you.

LOS has been creating these really nice 3D models of the main cast, it's very cool seeing how the guys are interpreted in the 3rd dimension!

I would like to shout out LOS a little extra for helping push the hashtag #SFWEDNESDAY, making Wednesday's a day for SF fanart.

Phenack has been a part of the SF community for a very long time, thank you for sticking around! Also! Created a really cool Zambezi skin for Castle Crashers

Another fan art machine and also creator of a Nevada desktop pet.

Fresh "stream sniped" Hasan whilst dressed like Sanyati. It made me feel insane. Thank you Fresh

Fresh has also been making a ton of fanart, including these great charms. SF's #1 Mtroshyka ambassador.

IRL bestie who’s happened to show an endless amount of support for us and the project. They’ve made an infinite amount of mixed media art for us, including cosplay, sculptures, and the shirt design we plan to give to our kickstarter backers later. Shouting out NBLovebik as our hometown baby who deserves some spotlight.

Ajairu has been repping Zambezi with a really great cosplay, both in Thornz gear and the PB outfit.

Very cool art by frisbist that we simply can't get over!

Higodrawsstuff got a couple of strong SF piece out there

We search SF and PB tags daily, and stalk our fan art channels on discord. Receiving fan art is better than any drug, and regardless of skill level it blows us away every single time without fail. Fan work is the jewel in our crown, and in real life we never shut up about it. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

THANK YOU!

Is a simple "Thank you" enough to fully express how we feel? Yeah. Probably. It's beautiful and as pure as the driven snow.

When we say "Thank you", we want you to imagine us as cartoon fairies going back to our magical forest home after you stopped that big evil corporation from building a mini-mall on top of us. We love you, we're friends forever now.

Thank you is all we can say, and it's what we're saying to you as we fly back into our fairy kingdom to continue working on Star Fetchers Episode 1.

Thank you. Don't forget to stay in touch with us on our socials: Discord and Twitter. We got a dev update in the chamber, and following us is the best way to see when it's been posted.

Love you, bye.

-Grrbyy