Major 26 September 2025 Build 20139008
Update notes via Steam Community

MONSTER WAR v0.7.50:


MAIN MENU

  • Totally new main menu.

SETTINGS MENU

  • Separated settings menu by Screen, Music/SFX and UI sections.
  • Added new settings for Screen and Music/SFX sections.
  • Added new section named UI.
  • Added toggles for different UI elements in the game.

INVENTORY MENU

  • Newest flexible design.

GAMEPLAY

  • Removed stamina gauge and all stamina-related in-game stats.
  • Fixed an issue with Alchemy Center when close button could disappear.
  • Re-designed Bestiary menu.
  • Shadow Market got the new items: Ascension Ticket, Max Level Ticket.

MISCELLANEOUS

  • Fixed some well-known bugs and issues.
  • Made game language depend on Steam.
  • Separated inventory items by the rarities (8 rarities, from common to eternal).
  • Now game menus might be closed through Esc key.
  • Some minor changes.


Dear players! We sincerely hope you will meet this update positively. Feel free to ask if you got the questions.

