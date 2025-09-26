MONSTER WAR v0.7.50:
MAIN MENU
- Totally new main menu.
SETTINGS MENU
- Separated settings menu by Screen, Music/SFX and UI sections.
- Added new settings for Screen and Music/SFX sections.
- Added new section named UI.
- Added toggles for different UI elements in the game.
INVENTORY MENU
- Newest flexible design.
GAMEPLAY
- Removed stamina gauge and all stamina-related in-game stats.
- Fixed an issue with Alchemy Center when close button could disappear.
- Re-designed Bestiary menu.
- Shadow Market got the new items: Ascension Ticket, Max Level Ticket.
MISCELLANEOUS
- Fixed some well-known bugs and issues.
- Made game language depend on Steam.
- Separated inventory items by the rarities (8 rarities, from common to eternal).
- Now game menus might be closed through Esc key.
- Some minor changes.
Dear players! We sincerely hope you will meet this update positively. Feel free to ask if you got the questions.
Changed files in this update