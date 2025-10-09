● Feature expansions/adjustments
・ Added Chinese to Audio Language options.
・ Added the "Shuffle" feature.
・ Added the "Change Ruler" feature.
・ Added the scenario "Xuande's Zifang."
● Bug fixes
・ Fixed other minor bugs.
ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS 8 REMAKE UPDATES (1.0.8)
Update notes via Steam Community
