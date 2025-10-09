 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20139001 Edited 9 October 2025 – 01:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
● Feature expansions/adjustments
・ Added Chinese to Audio Language options.
・ Added the "Shuffle" feature.
・ Added the "Change Ruler" feature.
・ Added the scenario "Xuande's Zifang."
● Bug fixes
・ Fixed other minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2288151
Windows 64-bit Depot 2288152
Windows 64-bit Depot 2288153
Windows 64-bitDLC 3652820 Depot 3652820
