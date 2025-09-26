 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20138854 Edited 26 September 2025 – 08:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.9.13.0 ( September 24 - 2025)

  • Melee skill tree added

  • Further balloon boat type vehicle added

  • Fixed mixup with skill modifier calculation nodes to correct calculated skill values

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1807361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link