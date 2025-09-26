 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20138836 Edited 26 September 2025 – 13:32:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Bankers! 💼

We released a new hotfix to improve the gameplay experience. Here’s what’s new:

Credit System Updates

  • The credit system has been made more stable and advanced.

Performance Improvements

  • Overall performance has been improved.

  • A fix was implemented for freezes during the loading screen. This issue was caused by too many objects being generated at the start of the game.

  • Over the weekend, I’ll be fully focusing on performance, ensuring this issue is completely resolved for a smoother experience.

Stock Market and Safe Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where selling money would be lost if your safe had no space.

Brand-New Achievements

  • Added the “Car Thief” and “New Branch” achievements.

Desk and Money Bag

  • Limits have been added to the desk and the money bag.

Employees – Save & Load Improvements

  • The save & load system for employees has been improved.

📌 Roadmap and Upcoming Fixes

Your feedback is very valuable to us. Please share any issues you encounter.

Thank you for your support and happy gaming! 🎮✨

🔗 Join Our Discord Channel!

Don’t forget to check out our other games! 🎮

