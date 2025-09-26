Hello Bankers! 💼
We released a new hotfix to improve the gameplay experience. Here’s what’s new:
Credit System Updates
The credit system has been made more stable and advanced.
Performance Improvements
Overall performance has been improved.
A fix was implemented for freezes during the loading screen. This issue was caused by too many objects being generated at the start of the game.
Over the weekend, I’ll be fully focusing on performance, ensuring this issue is completely resolved for a smoother experience.
Stock Market and Safe Fixes
Fixed an issue where selling money would be lost if your safe had no space.
Brand-New Achievements
Added the “Car Thief” and “New Branch” achievements.
Desk and Money Bag
Limits have been added to the desk and the money bag.
Employees – Save & Load Improvements
The save & load system for employees has been improved.
📌 Roadmap and Upcoming Fixes
Your feedback is very valuable to us. Please share any issues you encounter.
Thank you for your support and happy gaming! 🎮✨
Changed files in this update