Hello Bankers! 💼

We released a new hotfix to improve the gameplay experience. Here’s what’s new:

Credit System Updates

The credit system has been made more stable and advanced.

Performance Improvements

Overall performance has been improved.

A fix was implemented for freezes during the loading screen. This issue was caused by too many objects being generated at the start of the game.

Over the weekend, I’ll be fully focusing on performance, ensuring this issue is completely resolved for a smoother experience.

Stock Market and Safe Fixes

Fixed an issue where selling money would be lost if your safe had no space.

Brand-New Achievements

Added the “Car Thief” and “New Branch” achievements.

Desk and Money Bag

Limits have been added to the desk and the money bag.

Employees – Save & Load Improvements

The save & load system for employees has been improved.

Your feedback is very valuable to us. Please share any issues you encounter.

Thank you for your support and happy gaming! 🎮✨

Don’t forget to check out our other games! 🎮