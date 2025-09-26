Today we released version 2.4.1 of Florensia, which mainly fixes some bugs and introduces some long-needed quality of life.
Changes
Rewritten parts of the internal renderer to improve performance and prevent crashes.
Added back high-quality textures. Those should now cause fewer crashes than before.
Changed the maximum gelt value in trades from 2.000.000.000 to 5.000.000.000.
Pressing V (to hide players) will now hide all players except those in your party. When inside a player vs player battle, your opponent will also always be visible.
Changed the Excavator Skill "Mine" to no longer trigger upon party members or pets in warzones.
Updated Vampiric Touch to correctly steal HP from Watchtowers of Hell in Secret Laboratory
Changed how tab targeting selects the next target. It should now try to select the closest enemy first.
Various enhancements to skill and settings UI.
Various client and server performance improvements.
Fixes
Fixed an issue with MP recovery not correctly working outside of combat.
Fixed buffs and heals to vanish when targeting a dead player.
Fixed Soul Revival not moving the caster into range of the dead player.
Fixed various instances of sitting not being cancelled when taking damage.
Fixed multiple instances of the Wedding Teleport being usable in combat states.
Fixed Chatlog not exporting player names.
Fixed a client crash when an invalid item in chat was linked or clicked.
Fixed some Wise Oh Biran typos.
Fixed incorrect quest icons for Werefox's Tail and Guard Werefox's Weapon.
Fixed an issue that prevented you from walking through the tunnel leading to the Abyss of Oblivion in Droes Cave of Abyss.
