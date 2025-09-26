 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20138734 Edited 26 September 2025 – 09:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

the game has been out for a bit now and we really hope you had fun playing!

We just announced the next class we are working on, the Engineer. It’s quite early, but you can read some details in our recent Steam post

When the new class is done, it will be available entirely for free.

We are very excited about the Engineer, and we hope you are as well!

We also have brought some balance adjustments with us.


Enjoy! :)

Changelog for 1.0.8

  • Gated Items are now shown when pressing ALT just like recipes! This should be helpful when checking out gems or items that are offered in the shop depending on your subclass item.

Neutral

  • Blood Goobert: Vamprism 3 -> 4

  • Spicy Banana: Heat chance 60% -> 75%

  • Rainbow Gooberts: Heal 30 -> 40

  • Wolf Badge: Speed bonus 30% -> 35%

Ranger

  • Piercing Arrow: Luck chance 45% -> 40%

  • Snowmaster: Cooldown 2.1s -> 1.9s

  • Belladonna’s Whisper: Damage +2

Reaper

  • Cauldron: Cooldown 3.0s -> 2.9s

Pyromancer

  • Friendly Fire: Cooldown 2.8s -> 2.9s

  • Burning Banner: Blind chance 65% -> 80%

  • Sapphire Egg / Sapphire Whelp: Mana gained 4 -> 6

Berserker

  • Puppies gain Nature type

Mage

  • Magic Mirror: Buffs duplicated 30% -> 25%

  • Lantern Berry: Cooldown 2.3s -> 2.1s

  • Devouring Sphere: Cooldown 2.3s -> 2.1s

  • Death Lotus: Stamina 1 -> 1.5

  • Cupcake Goobert: Heal 25 -> 30

  • Ultima Ascension: Regeneration 2 -> 3

  • Increased rarity level for many crafted spells (this impacts how they are considered by items like Maneki Neko)

Adventurer

  • Jynx Staff: Luck removal 1 -> 2

  • Turtle gains Nature type

