Pew Pew Party – Update Notes

Thanks for play-testing! Here’s what’s in the next update, what we’re working on, and what’s coming after.



---



✅ What's new in this Update

AR damage: 34 ➝ **36**

AR control: 0.40 ➝ **0.45** (smoother handling)

AR accuracy: 0.85 ➝ **0.80** to reduce laser-like spray

New AR skin added

ADS FOV: 80 ➝ **75** for better target focus

Removed the refill ammo box from the game

Multiplayer session available (see “Known Items” below)

Bug fix: Hosting a match no longer sends the host back to the main menu



---



🛠️ Currently Working On

Recoil balance pass on every weapon

In-game Patch Notes UI (read updates without leaving the game)

Balance tweaks for a new map



---



⏭️ Working on Very Soon

Optimization update for smoother performance

send out playtest keys

Anti-cheat integration

Photo mode for devs (debug/screenshots)

Ammo/reload tuning (values shifting from ~90–120 to ~250–300)



---



🧭 Future To-Do

Create a new map

Add new weapon skins

Store crates that unlock skins/new weapons (e.g., at level 5 you get a crate with a chance for a new skin)

Seasonal map themes (winter, summer, etc.)

Ability to kick AFK players from party

Scope fix: sniper scope “hole” is currently too small when ADS, making it nearly useless



---



Recently Done

Leaning resets correctly when releasing the lean key

Crosshair behavior improved — no longer snaps back to the first bullet’s position; more realistic

Player HP adjusted: 150 ➝ 125

New character model

Steam username now displayed in the UI

New main-menu background**

Gun sway when moving the mouse



---



ℹ️ Known Items / Needs Testing

Multiplayer : still validating stability. Please report disconnects, session issues, or party bugs.



