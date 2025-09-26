Pew Pew Party – Update Notes
Thanks for play-testing! Here’s what’s in the next update, what we’re working on, and what’s coming after.
---
✅ What's new in this Update
AR damage: 34 ➝ **36**
AR control: 0.40 ➝ **0.45** (smoother handling)
AR accuracy: 0.85 ➝ **0.80** to reduce laser-like spray
New AR skin added
ADS FOV: 80 ➝ **75** for better target focus
Removed the refill ammo box from the game
Multiplayer session available (see “Known Items” below)
Bug fix: Hosting a match no longer sends the host back to the main menu
---
🛠️ Currently Working On
Recoil balance pass on every weapon
In-game Patch Notes UI (read updates without leaving the game)
Balance tweaks for a new map
---
⏭️ Working on Very SoonOptimization update for smoother performance
send out playtest keys
Anti-cheat integration
Photo mode for devs (debug/screenshots)
Ammo/reload tuning (values shifting from ~90–120 to ~250–300)
---
🧭 Future To-Do
Create a new map
Add new weapon skins
Store crates that unlock skins/new weapons (e.g., at level 5 you get a crate with a chance for a new skin)
Seasonal map themes (winter, summer, etc.)
Ability to kick AFK players from party
Scope fix: sniper scope “hole” is currently too small when ADS, making it nearly useless
---
Recently Done
Leaning resets correctly when releasing the lean key
Crosshair behavior improved — no longer snaps back to the first bullet’s position; more realistic
Player HP adjusted: 150 ➝ 125
New character model
Steam username now displayed in the UI
New main-menu background**
Gun sway when moving the mouse
---
ℹ️ Known Items / Needs Testing
Multiplayer : still validating stability. Please report disconnects, session issues, or party bugs.
