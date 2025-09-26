Enhanced Ball Physics

The ball physics system has been refined and now runs fully on its own dedicated CPU thread, delivering a more consistent and responsive pinball experience, unaffected by frame rate (FPS).



CPU Performance Optimizations

New optimizations reduce CPU load, ensuring smoother performance across a wide range of devices.



Bug Fixes

Several bugs reported by the community have been fixed, including issues with upscaler modes and other minor glitches. Thank you for your valuable feedback and continued support!