26 September 2025 Build 20138683 Edited 26 September 2025 – 09:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Enhanced Ball Physics
The ball physics system has been refined and now runs fully on its own dedicated CPU thread, delivering a more consistent and responsive pinball experience, unaffected by frame rate (FPS).

CPU Performance Optimizations
New optimizations reduce CPU load, ensuring smoother performance across a wide range of devices.

Bug Fixes
Several bugs reported by the community have been fixed, including issues with upscaler modes and other minor glitches. Thank you for your valuable feedback and continued support!

