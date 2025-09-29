 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20138554 Edited 29 September 2025 – 04:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Community Items are now available!

  • New Mode: Monopoly

  • Some models will be released as a new blind box in the "Flash Doll" series.

  • Optimizations:

    • Added ability to upload preview images for mod maps.

    • In the "Step Up" mode, you can now press F to activate flight mode after reaching the endpoint.

    • In flight mode, press SPACE to ascend and CTRL to descend.

    • Reduced lag by disabling some effects when joining a game in progress.

  • Bug Fixes:

    • Fixed an issue in the "Step Up" mode where players could fall indefinitely.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3444221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link