Community Items are now available!
New Mode: Monopoly
Some models will be released as a new blind box in the "Flash Doll" series.
Optimizations:
Added ability to upload preview images for mod maps.
In the "Step Up" mode, you can now press F to activate flight mode after reaching the endpoint.
In flight mode, press SPACE to ascend and CTRL to descend.
Reduced lag by disabling some effects when joining a game in progress.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue in the "Step Up" mode where players could fall indefinitely.
