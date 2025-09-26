Dear Alchemists, happy Mid-Autumn Festival! 🌕🐇

On this special holiday that symbolizes reunion and joy, we hope to bring you warmth and surprises through the world of Alchemage. No matter where you are, may the full moon light up your adventures with friends, and may the Jade Rabbit and laurel trees add a touch of festive romance and warmth to your magical journey.

With this bright moon, we’re also bringing you a brand-new update, including Mid-Autumn themed furniture, as well as new optimizations and fixes. We hope you can feel the festive atmosphere within the game, explore hand-in-hand with your companions, and celebrate a magical Mid-Autumn night together! ✨

This update was completed on September 26, 2025 at 4:30 PM. Now let’s take a look at the details:

① New Content

🌟 Mid-Autumn Festival Series Furniture:

Mid-Autumn Festival Rabbit Ornament

Mid-Autumn Festival Sofa

Painting Moon Rabbit

Painting ChangEr

Mid-Autumn Festival Laurel Chest

② Bug Fixes

🔧 Fixed the following issues:

Mouse Interaction : Left and right mouse buttons would occasionally stop working (e.g., unable to place blocks with left click, or cast/dig with right click).

Text Issue : Missing language/localization for certain items.

Quest System : In the Beginner’s Guide, reloading a save required re-clicking quest items to confirm completion.

Quest Bug : The “Find Rune Stone” quest could not be completed.

Compatibility : Old saves and old characters could not be played.

Settings Issue: Game control settings would reset every time upon entering.

③ Optimizations

⚙️ Improvements include:

Added a Cancel Button during online connection, making multiplayer management more convenient.

Map progress is now permanently saved , and will no longer reset when reloading a save.

Giant Hawk spawn rate slowed down for better balance.

Supplemented descriptions of alchemy material crafting paths for clarity.

Equipment bonus attributes are now displayed for easier builds and choices.

Increased the production speed of blocks and walls, making building more efficient.

Enhanced the slowing effect of the Frost buff .

Adjusted Mimic Chest Monster aggro logic—it now targets players more aggressively.

Discovering duplicate rune stones will now charge existing magic .

Background music can now be played in the map editor.

If you encounter any bugs during your adventures, or if you have suggestions for future gameplay content and optimizations, we warmly welcome your feedback in the post comments or through our community channels!

Official QQ Group : 1055211096

Discord : https://discord.gg/npCK2nt7

Official Email: lzyj2025@126.com

Overview of the Game's Subsequent Plans ↓

Fix Version (September ~ Mid-to-Early October):

We will prioritize improving the user experience of the Map Editor and continuously fix and optimize the existing issues of the game;



Workshop Version (Late October ~ Early November):

We will give priority to promoting the integration and interconnection of the Steam Workshop function, making it convenient for esteemed Warlocks to share the creative maps they have made; at the same time, we will also continue to advance the launch of the domestic PC version to facilitate the gaming experience for domestic Warlock friends;



Brand-New Gameplay (Late November ~ Long-Term Updates):

We are considering adding a brand-new gameplay experience to the game. Currently, the preliminary plan focuses on increasing the survival difficulty and customizing the starting character for challenge progression. At the same time, we will also actively adopt everyone's opinions to further improve the game content;



Mobile Version (Q1 2026 ~ Q2 2026):

During this stage, we will first prioritize improving the basic porting content of the mobile version and arrange a new mobile test for the rebooted version. We also want to let the friends who have been waiting for the mobile version experience it as soon as possible; however, due to the need for certain optimizations and fixes for related porting bugs, the official release of the mobile version will be a little later. Nevertheless, we will strive to launch it and meet everyone as soon as possible!



More Plans (Ongoing):

For new creature content and home decoration items, we will add them in a timely manner according to the version schedule. We also welcome esteemed Warlocks to leave messages and provide suggestions, and we will actively adopt some of the new setting content you provide; the adaptation for more devices such as game consoles will be carried out after the mobile version, and we will gradually present it to everyone after the game is fully improved to our satisfaction.