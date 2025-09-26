 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20138450
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Hoteliers,

Today's update brings a revamp to the Casino system from your feedback, increases guest alikelihood to visit casinos in Las Vegas, and adds a bunch of quality-of-life improvements to make your hotel empire even more dynamic and fun. Let’s dive in!

Casino Zone Gets a Mini Makeover!

We’ve seen your feedback on how casinos work and we've adjusted them to make them smoother to manage and more exciting to run:

  • Global Cash Reserve: Say goodbye to juggling separate reserves for each game. Now, all casino items share one global pot!

  • Casino Overview Window: Manage your reserve and tweak bet sizes from one handy place.

  • Recommended Reserve Size: We’ll suggest how much cash you should keep on hand based on your zones setup.

  • Bet Range Tweaks: Guests bet ranges have changed slightly to fit with the rework.

  • Vegas Vibes: Guests in Las Vegas are now more likely to hit the casino floor compared to other locations.

  • Entertainment Boost: Casino time now counts toward your guests’ Entertainment score.

  • Slot Machine Edge: House edge increased from 7.5% to 12% - more realism and less volatility when it comes to reserves and payouts.

  • Upper Crust + Brat Guests: They’ve got standards - no more slots for them, only classy table games!


New Features & Improvements

  • New Decor: Add flair with the new fountain and Parisian entrance flower pots.

  • Attribute improvements: The caffeine addict, bar lover, and betting junkie affects are now increased to be more obvious!

  • That pesky luxury corner shower that ignored the copy and paste tool is no longer, it is now a square shower!

  • Added 100 new backpacker guests, so you can really build massive backpacker hotels 👀

  • The casino zone will no longer show no assigned staff when you create a zone with only slot machines and no tables.

  • Bartenders will now idle at the cash register and won't stand randomly in the middle of a room!

  • Various stability fixes and minor tweaks to keep things running smoothly.


Thanks for building with us and make sure to let us know what you think!

- The Hotel Architect Team

