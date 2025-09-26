Hey Hoteliers,



Today's update brings a revamp to the Casino system from your feedback, increases guest alikelihood to visit casinos in Las Vegas, and adds a bunch of quality-of-life improvements to make your hotel empire even more dynamic and fun. Let’s dive in!



Casino Zone Gets a Mini Makeover!

We’ve seen your feedback on how casinos work and we've adjusted them to make them smoother to manage and more exciting to run:

Global Cash Reserve : Say goodbye to juggling separate reserves for each game. Now, all casino items share one global pot!

Casino Overview Window : Manage your reserve and tweak bet sizes from one handy place.

Recommended Reserve Size : We’ll suggest how much cash you should keep on hand based on your zones setup.

Bet Range Tweaks : Guests bet ranges have changed slightly to fit with the rework.

Vegas Vibes : Guests in Las Vegas are now more likely to hit the casino floor compared to other locations.

Entertainment Boost : Casino time now counts toward your guests’ Entertainment score.

Slot Machine Edge : House edge increased from 7.5% to 12% - more realism and less volatility when it comes to reserves and payouts.

Upper Crust + Brat Guests: They’ve got standards - no more slots for them, only classy table games!



New Features & Improvements

New Decor: Add flair with the new fountain and Parisian entrance flower pots.

Attribute improvements: The caffeine addict, bar lover, and betting junkie affects are now increased to be more obvious!

That pesky luxury corner shower that ignored the copy and paste tool is no longer, it is now a square shower!

Added 100 new backpacker guests, so you can really build massive backpacker hotels 👀

The casino zone will no longer show no assigned staff when you create a zone with only slot machines and no tables.

Bartenders will now idle at the cash register and won't stand randomly in the middle of a room!

Various stability fixes and minor tweaks to keep things running smoothly.



Thanks for building with us and make sure to let us know what you think!



- The Hotel Architect Team