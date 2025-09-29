 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20138410 Edited 29 September 2025 – 09:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- [ Modify ] How to exit low CPU mode.
- [ Fix ] Bug in the Chronicle 3 guide.

