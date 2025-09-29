- Added the name of the current chapter in the pause menu.
- Improved various controller icons and in-game images to enhance the visual quality in higher resolutions
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Steam Deck icons and input layout in the options panel.
- Fixed an issue where the settings window mode did not reload or apply correctly.
- Fixed an issue where the background music would stop during a few seconds before it could start over.
- Fixed an issue where ambient sounds could continue playing over multiple screens.
- Fixed an issue where the Chapters screen’s diorama thumbnails didn’t refresh after switching save slots, showing incorrect locked/unlocked states.
- Fixed an issue where Gloomy could barely detect an interactable in Level 5.
- Fixed the condition to trigger the end of Level 7, to require both Nena and Gloomy in the circle of fireflies,
- Fixed an issue where the player characters could get stuck in Level 10.
- Fixed an issue in Level 10 where Nena could survive a fatal event and be pushed into an unreachable area.
- Fixed sound effects not playing properly in Level 12.
