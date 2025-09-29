 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20138366 Edited 29 September 2025 – 08:46:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements:
  • Added the name of the current chapter in the pause menu.
  • Improved various controller icons and in-game images to enhance the visual quality in higher resolutions



Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed Steam Deck icons and input layout in the options panel.
  • Fixed an issue where the settings window mode did not reload or apply correctly.
  • Fixed an issue where the background music would stop during a few seconds before it could start over.
  • Fixed an issue where ambient sounds could continue playing over multiple screens.
  • Fixed an issue where the Chapters screen’s diorama thumbnails didn’t refresh after switching save slots, showing incorrect locked/unlocked states.
  • Fixed an issue where Gloomy could barely detect an interactable in Level 5.
  • Fixed the condition to trigger the end of Level 7, to require both Nena and Gloomy in the circle of fireflies,
  • Fixed an issue where the player characters could get stuck in Level 10.
  • Fixed an issue in Level 10 where Nena could survive a fatal event and be pushed into an unreachable area.
  • Fixed sound effects not playing properly in Level 12.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2667951
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2667952
  • Loading history…
DLC 3930160 Depot 3930160
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link