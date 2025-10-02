 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20138280
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors!

Earlier this week we released a Stable patch that was required for connectivity. The compatibility for EOS versions <1.17.1.3 did expire on October 1st.
We also have some small fixes in this, but the planned content release will come with V2.5 instead of V2.4 now.

For Steam Windows users playing older versions of the game:
To reduce any connectivity issues, make sure Windows is up-to-date to maintain certificate compliance.

Have a great week!

Here's the V2.4 b5 changelog:

Fixed

  • Factory_02 "Shotgun Messiah Factory" quest can again be completed

  • Typo in progression.xml to correctly boost the loot probability of armor magazines with the medium and heavy armor skills

  • Launcher giving "1980-0-0 is not a valid date specification." error when there's SavesLocal folders without any files

  • Connecting to EAC enabled dedi sometimes fails with message size error on server

  • Breaking open a locked police car by driving a vehicle into it doesn't trigger the car alarm event. Also fixes other block game events in cases where a driven vehicle is the damaging entity

  • NRE with airdrop nav object icon.

  • NREs for clients who have connected to a server but not spawned and receive quest related net packages

  • PS5 fails to exit to the main menu due to process restart failure.

  • Steam build reflections are having a strobing effect which can worsen greatly under certain lighting conditions

  • Toggle sprint not turning off when entering or exiting a vehicle.

  • Allow 0 as well as 1 as valid LootRespawnDays value for crossplay servers

  • PS5: Water missing blue hue.

