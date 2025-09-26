 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20138226 Edited 26 September 2025 – 08:13:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.0.2

You thought that one patch yesterday was all you were gonna get this week? Wrong! Here comes a follow up one, because we just can't stand the idea of bugs still in the game ːdrunkmonkː ːalemugː

Various fixes

  • Restored competitions normal occurrences after having been broken by previous bugs

  • Added logic to fix broken saves due to wrongly unlocked Witbier style (a few more patches to fix other broken saves causes will come in the next days)

  • Fixed the audio toggles (previously inverted with the last patch)

  • Fixed potential freezing of the game due to conflicting use of shortcuts in World Event panels

  • Fixed the wrong unlock of styles in a new village upon loading the game

Changed files in this update

Depot 2789461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link