v1.0.2
You thought that one patch yesterday was all you were gonna get this week? Wrong! Here comes a follow up one, because we just can't stand the idea of bugs still in the game ːdrunkmonkː ːalemugː
Various fixes
Restored competitions normal occurrences after having been broken by previous bugs
Added logic to fix broken saves due to wrongly unlocked Witbier style (a few more patches to fix other broken saves causes will come in the next days)
Fixed the audio toggles (previously inverted with the last patch)
Fixed potential freezing of the game due to conflicting use of shortcuts in World Event panels
Fixed the wrong unlock of styles in a new village upon loading the game
