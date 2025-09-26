Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.
We are here to inform you that temporary maintenance will be conducted to fix an issue(s) in the game.
◆ Maintenance Announcement* Date: Friday, September 26th
* Duration: Approx. 2hrs
|Time zone
|From
|To
|GMT
|07:30 (09/26)
|09:30 (09/26)
|PST
|00:30 (09/26)
|02:30 (09/26)
|KST
|16:30 (09/26)
|18:30 (09/26)
|GMT+8
|15:30 (09/26)
|17:30 (09/26)
* Contents:- Fixed an issue where, after completing Jin's 2nd Awakening questline, the awakening skill icons were missing, preventing players from placing them in skill slots or using them in-game.
- Fixed an issue where Jin's [Whirl Kick] skill could cause him to become stuck in an animation.
- Fixed a crash issue in the [Reckless Bravery] maze, part of Jin's 2nd Awakening questline, caused by the effect of the [Corrupted Voidsteel] Armor Set.
- Fixed an issue where the Desire Jin NPC model was replaced by a [Red Cube] during Jin's 2nd Awakening questline.
* Rewards:- [Limited] Energy Converter x5
- Distorted Remnants of Desire x50
※ Maintenance Rewards will be available before the following hours:
|Time zone
|Before
|GMT
|16:00 (10/10)
|PST
|08:00 (10/10)
|KST
|01:00 (10/11)
|GMT+8
|00:00 (10/11)
※ Log-in or access to SoulWorker is unavailable during maintenance.
We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you.
Changed files in this update