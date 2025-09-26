 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20138188 Edited 26 September 2025 – 07:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.

We are here to inform you that temporary maintenance will be conducted to fix an issue(s) in the game.

◆ Maintenance Announcement

* Date: Friday, September 26th
* Duration: Approx. 2hrs

Time zone From To
GMT 07:30 (09/26) 09:30 (09/26)
PST 00:30 (09/26) 02:30 (09/26)
KST 16:30 (09/26) 18:30 (09/26)
GMT+8 15:30 (09/26) 17:30 (09/26)

* Contents:

- Fixed an issue where, after completing Jin's 2nd Awakening questline, the awakening skill icons were missing, preventing players from placing them in skill slots or using them in-game.
- Fixed an issue where Jin's [Whirl Kick] skill could cause him to become stuck in an animation.
- Fixed a crash issue in the [Reckless Bravery] maze, part of Jin's 2nd Awakening questline, caused by the effect of the [Corrupted Voidsteel] Armor Set.
- Fixed an issue where the Desire Jin NPC model was replaced by a [Red Cube] during Jin's 2nd Awakening questline.

* Rewards:

- [Limited] Energy Converter x5
- Distorted Remnants of Desire x50

※ Maintenance Rewards will be available before the following hours:

Time zone Before
GMT 16:00 (10/10)
PST 08:00 (10/10)
KST 01:00 (10/11)
GMT+8 00:00 (10/11)

※ Log-in or access to SoulWorker is unavailable during maintenance.

We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Windows Soulworker Content Depot 1377581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link