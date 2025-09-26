◆ Maintenance Announcement

Time zone From To GMT 07:30 (09/26) 09:30 (09/26) PST 00:30 (09/26) 02:30 (09/26) KST 16:30 (09/26) 18:30 (09/26) GMT+8 15:30 (09/26) 17:30 (09/26)

* Contents:

* Rewards:

Time zone Before GMT 16:00 (10/10) PST 08:00 (10/10) KST 01:00 (10/11) GMT+8 00:00 (10/11)

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.We are here to inform you that temporary maintenance will be conducted to fix an issue(s) in the game.* Date: Friday, September 26th* Duration: Approx. 2hrs- Fixed an issue where, after completing Jin's 2nd Awakening questline, the awakening skill icons were missing, preventing players from placing them in skill slots or using them in-game.- Fixed an issue where Jin's [Whirl Kick] skill could cause him to become stuck in an animation.- Fixed a crash issue in the [Reckless Bravery] maze, part of Jin's 2nd Awakening questline, caused by the effect of the [Corrupted Voidsteel] Armor Set.- Fixed an issue where the Desire Jin NPC model was replaced by a [Red Cube] during Jin's 2nd Awakening questline.- [Limited] Energy Converter x5- Distorted Remnants of Desire x50※ Maintenance Rewards will be available before the following hours:※ Log-in or access to SoulWorker is unavailable during maintenance.We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you.