We’re excited to roll out the latest update to Disc Golf City, packed with improvements to make your rounds even smoother and more fun:
✨ Improved audio – richer sound design and a wide range of new sound effects to bring the city to life.
🥏 Better “in basket” detection – more accurate scoring when you land the perfect shot.
🏆 New achievements – fresh challenges to unlock and show off.
📘 Improved Tutorial – clearer guidance to help new players get into the game.
🎮 Revised gamepad controls for throws – smoother, more responsive throwing experience.
⏸️ Improved Pause Menu – easier to navigate and packed with the options you need.
Whether you’re just starting out or aiming for the leaderboards, this update makes every round in Disc Golf City better than ever.
See you on the course! 🏙️🥏
Disc Golf City – New Update Live!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3753061
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3753062
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3753063
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update