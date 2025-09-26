 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20138149 Edited 26 September 2025 – 12:46:34 UTC by Wendy Share
We’re excited to roll out the latest update to Disc Golf City, packed with improvements to make your rounds even smoother and more fun:

✨ Improved audio – richer sound design and a wide range of new sound effects to bring the city to life.
🥏 Better “in basket” detection – more accurate scoring when you land the perfect shot.
🏆 New achievements – fresh challenges to unlock and show off.
📘 Improved Tutorial – clearer guidance to help new players get into the game.
🎮 Revised gamepad controls for throws – smoother, more responsive throwing experience.
⏸️ Improved Pause Menu – easier to navigate and packed with the options you need.

Whether you’re just starting out or aiming for the leaderboards, this update makes every round in Disc Golf City better than ever.

See you on the course! 🏙️🥏

