Today we released version 2.4.1 of Florensia, which mainly fixes some bugs and introduces some long-needed quality of life.

Rewritten parts of the internal renderer to improve performance and prevent crashes.

Added back high-quality textures. Those should now cause fewer crashes than before.

Changed the maximum gelt value in trades from 2.000.000.000 to 5.000.000.000.

Pressing V (to hide players) will now hide all players except those in your party. When inside a player vs player battle, your opponent will also always be visible.

Changed the Excavator Skill "Mine" to no longer trigger upon party members or pets in warzones.

Updated Vampiric Touch to correctly steal HP from Watchtowers of Hell in Secret Laboratory

Changed how tab targeting selects the next target. It should now try to select the closest enemy first.

Various enhancements to skill and settings UI.