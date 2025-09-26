 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20138136 Edited 26 September 2025 – 08:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Commander! The version update (v0.6.2) has been released. The main content is as follows:

  • Fixed an issue where in certain cases abnormal monster kills caused battles to not end

  • Fixed an issue where loading a save granted extra free refreshes in the module store

  • Fixed an issue where the Terror’s Roar buff was removed abnormally

  • Optimized Hp bar display

  • Fixed an issue where using Slip Shot did not remove Active Camouflage state

If you encounter any issues after the update, feel free to reach out to us via the Steam Discussion or our official community platform!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3415581
