Commander! The version update (v0.6.2) has been released. The main content is as follows:

Fixed an issue where in certain cases abnormal monster kills caused battles to not end

Fixed an issue where loading a save granted extra free refreshes in the module store

Fixed an issue where the Terror’s Roar buff was removed abnormally

Optimized Hp bar display

Fixed an issue where using Slip Shot did not remove Active Camouflage state

If you encounter any issues after the update, feel free to reach out to us via the Steam Discussion or our official community platform!