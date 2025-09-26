PDPS 1.08v patchnote



In this version, a lot of work has been done on minor bug fixes, utilization of the facility level, and the addition of reward scenes upon successful dives.

I also worked on improving the boss logic and fixing bugs, but it hasn’t been easy… I want to make boss battles more fun, but I don’t think I’ve achieved that yet.

Since many people want love scenes, I plan to focus mainly on dive success scenes for the time being. Since I need to create them for three characters, I will only be able to add about one scene each.



Gameplay



• When you are in a situation where you can upgrade your kill, a Skill & Module Upgrade Station will appear in the next room selection.

• The long hair of the characters has been experimentally given physics effects. (Not all hairstyles, only ones like ponytails; Irina has not been applied yet.)

• A large boss has been added, and the boss logic has been slightly improved. Further improvements are planned.

• A fast-moving boss has been added, and the boss logic has been slightly improved.

• Skills that were fixed for each character can now be changed after being researched.

• Two new character skills have been added. (Dummy character summon, Heal pack summon)

• 'Penetration trap' skill, which used to fire behind the character, has been changed to fire in a random direction. An indicator is briefly displayed in the direction of fire before the shot is launched.

• 'Orbit recall' skill now has a shorter cooldown and increased damage.

• A robot mid-boss has been added. It appears in a random Annex room. It is not related to clearing the room, and upon defeat, it drops an item box.



Facility



• Now, different menus are available for each character in the facility.

Kyra → Weapon purchase, Weapon upgrade.

Nekhbet → Implant.

Irina → Character skill replacement and research.

• The suit change menu has been created with a new UI. You can change suits by talking to each character.

• It has been made so that the player’s position is remembered when leaving and re-entering the facility.

• A menu has been created to allow adjusting dive options. Dive options can be adjusted at the dive device in the facility.



RewardScene



• Added Irina’s syringe scene

• Added a scene obtainable upon Irina’s dive completion

• Added a scene obtainable upon Kyra’s dive completion

• Added a scene obtainable upon Nekhbet’s dive completion

• Added a menu to remove all equipment from characters

• Added moaning voices for each character



UI



• On the main screen, only simple options can now be changed, and only quick dive start is available.

• The weapon management window can be accessed by talking to Kyra, and the weapon purchase and weapon management windows have been integrated.

• Added more content to the help window that can be opened with F1 key.



Bugs



• Fixed an issue where the number of gift boxes would not increase

• Fixed an issue where closing the character attachment window in the facility without interacting left the popup window remaining

• Changed so that characters can no longer move when interacting in the facility

• Fixed cases of being blocked by invisible walls on the map