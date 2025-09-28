Klondike Normal and Vegas mode will now display if there are no more possible moves.
If you run into a situation where there are no possible moves but the system doesn't flag it please let us know.
Added Korean and German languages.
If you find any inconsistencies please let us know.
1.11.8
Windows Big Klondike Content Windows Depot 1706341
macOS Big Klondike Depot macOS Depot 1706342
Linux Big Klondike Depot Linux Depot 1706343
