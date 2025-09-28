 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20137883 Edited 28 September 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Klondike Normal and Vegas mode will now display if there are no more possible moves.
If you run into a situation where there are no possible moves but the system doesn't flag it please let us know.

Added Korean and German languages.
If you find any inconsistencies please let us know.

Changed files in this update

Windows Big Klondike Content Windows Depot 1706341
  • Loading history…
macOS Big Klondike Depot macOS Depot 1706342
  • Loading history…
Linux Big Klondike Depot Linux Depot 1706343
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link