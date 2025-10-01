This update to Version 1.35 consists of balance adjustments for game mechanics as well as some characters.

The outline and purpose of the game balance changes are summarized in the “Battle Related Adjustments” section.

■General Updates

Changed Battle Version to 1.35.

Fixed a portion of the sign that can be seen in the “Deep Azure Aquarium” stage.

Other minor bugs have been fixed.

■ Training Mode Changes

We have added “recovery proration” to the damage display options.

The recovery proration value decreases each time you connect combos, and a lower value results in a shorter untechable time.

■ Mission Mode Changes

Added around 5 “Expert” challenges for each character.

The difficulty level is extremely high, but please make use of features like the demo assist function to aid in character practice.

■ Explanation of Battle Related Adjustments

As an overall policy, we reviewed areas where the number of interactions until a match is settled had become excessively low.

By slightly increasing health, we’ve ensured the number of hits needed to defeat an opponent isn’t too low.

We’ve adjusted the balance to create a fair exchange of risk and reward by mitigating the payoff of powerful defensive actions while increasing the inherent benefits of guarding itself.

Additionally, we made detailed adjustments aimed at making the GRD-based interactions–a key feature of this title–more crucial.

■ Battle Related Changes

We have adjusted the health of all characters.

This takes into account the overall increase in combo damage and the growing strength of offensive play.

The goal is to prevent the number of hits required to finish an opponent and the amount of interactions in battles from decreasing too much.

Please refer to the character-specific changes for details.



Adjusted the display of untechable time during combos.

The bar’s edge color changes from “blue → light blue → gray → black” based on the recovery proration value.



The overall color scheme of the bar indicating techable time during combos has also been changed.

This is to make the recovery proration value, which has become more important, easier to check during gameplay.



Added damage scaling to guaranteed counterattacks when causing throws to whiff with a backstep.

Backstep is a powerful invincible action.

Certain characters and situations could exploit close-range positioning to bait opponents into whiffing throws, then immediately connect with maximum initial damage counterattacks.

This allowed for high returns with low risk, prompting this adjustment.

Tsurugi’s [Move Back!] (B+C>←← or ←+A+B) shares the same effect as a backstep in terms of its mechanics, so it is also subject to this adjustment.



Damage scaling has been added to specific attacks immediately after jumping.

This applies when jump attacks, aerial unique moves, or aerial Force Functions land on a grounded opponent immediately after jumping (excluding Increase versions and special moves).

Adjustments have been made to prevent actions like instantly dodging throws with a jump and then connecting high-damage combos from jump attacks from becoming overly dominant as defensive options.

Increased versions are often designed for use immediately after jumping, and special moves require command input that is difficult to execute on the fly, so they are excluded from this adjustment.

Please refer to the character-specific changes for details.



We’ve slightly increased the amount of GRD gained while guarding.

We’ve adjusted the amount of GRD that increases each frame during guard stun.

This change does not affect guarding during Vorpal.

While this is a game where offense is powerful, we’re shifting it towards a direction where solid defense yields benefits.



When Smart Steer’s Steer Enders activate, we reduced the GRD increase amount when the recovery proration value is extremely low.

We lowered the GRD increase and absorption amounts for unique moves and special moves during combos for certain characters.

Following the GRD increase suppression during combos in Version 1.32, we made individual adjustments considering each character’s traits.

・Hyde

Increased health by 900. (10300→11200)

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent: (Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Aerial →+C, Aerial ↓+C)

・Linne

Increased health by 900. (10600→11500)

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent: (Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Aerial →+B, Aerial ↓+B)

・Waldstein

Increased health by 1000. (11500→12500)

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent: (Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Aerial →+C, Aerial ↓+C)

・Carmine

Increased health by 700. (10800→11500)

The increase in health reduces the drawbacks of health-consuming skills, and considering his high recovery rate, Carmine’s health increase is lower than others.

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent:

(Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, [Gouge!] ( Aerial →+B), [Eat Guillotine!] ( Aerial ↘+C), Aerial [Twist!] ( Aerial B + C))

[That’s Gotta Hurt!] (B>B>B) and [Give Me That!] (↓↙←+B+C) now absorb half the GRD when used not as a starter.

This nerf balances the reduced GRD gain during combos introduced in version 1.30.

・Orie

Increased health by 1000. (10400→11400)

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent:

(Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Aerial ↓+C)

・Gordeau

Increased health by 1000. (10800→11800)

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent:

(Jump A, Jump B, Jump C)

・Merkava

Increased health by 1000. (10400→11400)

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent:

(Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Aerial ↓+C)

・Vatista

Increased health by 1000. (10300→11300)

Fixed an issue where attempting a backstep could cause the A and B versions of [Mikoruseo] (→Charge←+A or B) to activate unexpectedly.

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent:

(Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, [Armabellum (Aerial)] ( Aerial B+C))

・Seth

Increased health by 1000. (9500→10500)

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent: (Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Aerial →+C, Aerial ↓+C, Aerial [Gloomy Invitation] (Aerial B + C))

・Yuzuriha

Increased health by 1000. (10400→11400)

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent: (Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Aerial [Battoujutsu Ichi no Kata: Kiri] (Aerial →+A or B or C), Aerial ↓+ C, Aerial [Battoujutsu San no Kata: Tachi] (Aerial B + C))

・Hilda

Increased health by 900. (10100→11000)

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent: (Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Air ↓+C, Air [Tri-Furket] (Air B+C), [Front Stab] (Hold B+C and press A before hit), [Under Stab] (Hold B+C and press ↓+A before hit))

・Chaos

Increased health by 1100. (10400→11500)

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent: (Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Aerial ↓+C, Aerial [Burn Them to a Crisp] (Aerial B+C))

・Nanase

Increased health by 1000. (10500→11500)

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent:

(Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Aerial ↑+C, Aerial ↓+C)

・Byakuya

Increased health by 1000. (10500→11500)

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent:

(Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Aerial ↓+C)

・Phonon

Increased health by 1100. (10400→11500)

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent:

(Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Aerial ↓+B, Aerial ←+B)

・Mika

Increased health by 1100. (10700→11800)

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent: (Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Aerial [Mika’s Crash] ( Aerial B+C))

・Wagner

Increased health by 900. (10100→11000)

We’ve increased the damage proration for the Increased ground throw during sword enhancement.

While scaling was reduced in adjustments from version 1.24 to 1.30, we’ve now slightly increased it to a mid-range level.

This nerf aligns with the strategic balance for normal throws in this version.

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent: (Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Aerial↓+C, [Eroberung] (Aerial←+B+C))

・Enkidu

Increased health by 1100. (11000→12100)

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent:

(Jump A, Jump B, Jump C)

・Londrekia

Increased health by 900. (10100→11000)

[Frozen Slope] (→+B) and [Frozen Vine] (↓↘→+B+C) now absorb half the GRD when hitting outside of starter.

This nerf aligns with the reduced GRD gain during combos introduced in version 1.30.

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent:

(Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Aerial ↘+B)

・Tsurugi

Increased health by 1000. (10800→11800)

[Move Back!] (B+C>←← or ←+A+B) now also reflects the backstep system changes.

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent:

(Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Aerial →+C, Aerial ↓+C)

・Kaguya

Increased health by 1000. (10300→11300)

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent:

(Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Aerial ↓+C)

・Kuon

Increased health by 1000. (10100→11100)

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent:

(Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Aerial →+C)

・Uzuki

Increased health by 1000. (10300→11300)

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent: (Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Aerial ↓+C, [Float with Parasol] (Aerial B+C))

・Ogre

Increased health by 1000. (10800→11800)

Fixed an issue where performing the EX version of [Hit the Shower!] (Aerial ↓↘→+C) at a specific timing during a jump descent could cause the character to land immediately after the superflash, preventing the move from activating.

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent: (Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Aerial ↓+C, Aerial [Beat You to the Punch!] (Aerial B+C))

・Izumi

Increased health by 1000. (10400→11400)

Expanded the hitbox of ↘+C backward.

This addresses a brief instance where it would unnaturally whiff when used against close-range assaults.

Increased B Version of [Bubbly Breath] (↓↙←+B) has been fixed. Previously, if the projectile was attacked the instant the opponent guarded it, the projectile would bounce and attack while also making the opponent to guard.

The correct behavior is that the character can only choose one of the two bounce actions: either the bounce from guarding or the bounce from the attack.

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent:

(Jump A, Jump B, Jump C)

・Eltnum

Increased health by 900. (10400→11300)

[Reload] (↓↓+C) now grants half the GRD increase when successfully performing an enhanced reload if the opponent is downed or in a recovery state.

This nerf aligns with the reduced GRD gain during combos introduced in version 1.30.

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent:

(Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Aerial ↓+B)

・Akatsuki

Increased health by 1000. (10800→11800)

The following attacks are now subject to damage proration when performed directly after leaping up during a jump and hitting as a combo starter against a grounded opponent:

(Jump A, Jump B, Jump C, Vertical Jump B, Vertical Jump C, Aerial →+C, Aerial ↓+C)