 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20137860 Edited 26 September 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing 'Parking Together!' We've released a small update today (Version 1.0.3) that includes several Quality of Life (QOL) improvements.

QOL

  • Improved the UI after stage selection to more clearly distinguish between "Normal" and "Challenge" modes.

  • Players can now go directly to Challenge Mode 1-1 from the results screen after clearing stage 5-4.

  • Minor in-game text adjustments.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue on stage 1-1 where an invisible collision box was present at a specific location.

This update will be applied automatically when you restart the Steam client.

We're constantly working to make your parking life as enjoyable as possible. If you happen to find any other issues, please feel free to let us know in the Bug Report thread on the Community Hub!

The Parking Together! Dev Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 3623331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link