Thanks for playing 'Parking Together!' We've released a small update today (Version 1.0.3) that includes several Quality of Life (QOL) improvements.

QOL

Improved the UI after stage selection to more clearly distinguish between "Normal" and "Challenge" modes.

Players can now go directly to Challenge Mode 1-1 from the results screen after clearing stage 5-4.

Minor in-game text adjustments.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue on stage 1-1 where an invisible collision box was present at a specific location.

This update will be applied automatically when you restart the Steam client.

We're constantly working to make your parking life as enjoyable as possible. If you happen to find any other issues, please feel free to let us know in the Bug Report thread on the Community Hub!

The Parking Together! Dev Team