ARMY GENERAL
- (Dukla) replaced some German VALENTINE in Soviet decks with proper Soviet ones
- (Dukla) fixed a spelling error in "1st Ukrainian Front"
- (Dukla) objective PRESLOV's victory points decreased from 20.000 to 15.000
DATA FIXES
- fixed ENGENHEIROS's vet ratio on par with similar engineers
- fixed some missing penetration values on units' icon ingame
- fixed Slovak Fw-189 not dropping bombs
- fixed an issue with PPS-43's RoF & ammunitions displayed (display issue only)
- replaced HEIMAT. SLOWAKEI & POHG voice lines with Slovak ones
- standardized all Bf 109 G-6/BR 21 (with 210mm rockets)'s availability at 2/4/6 with same vet ratio
- standardized all M12 GMC 155mm's availability at 1/2/3 with same vet ratio
- standardized all STURMPIONIER's availability at 6/(12)/(18) with same vet ratio (some were forgotten last patch)
- standardized Hungarian S35 PK.'s availability at 3/-/- with same vet ratio as its German counterparts
- fixed some inconsistent infantry's ammo loadouts
- fixed some localization
GENERIC
- changed all non-Disheartened HOTCHKISS 13,2mm HMG's base availability from 4/8/12 to 5/10/15
- changed all Disheartened HOTCHKISS 13,2mm HMG's base availability from 5/10/15 to 6/12/18
- standardized JU-88G-1's base availability to 3/6/(9), with same vet ratio
- decreased Schneider 47mm AT gun (used by Germany, Romania & French partisans)'s from 35 to 30
ALLIES
- decreased GUASTATORI's price from 25 to 20
- decreased GUASTATORI PARA.'s price from 35 to 30
- decreased FUCILIERI CMDO.'s price from 35 to 30
- decreased PARA. CMDO.'s price from 35 to 30
- decreased FUCILIERI (Bren)'s price from 35 to 30
- decreased ARMATE WZ.36 37mm's price from 25 to 20
- increased MORRIS LRC OP (127mm)'s price from 190 to 230
- changed GURKHA RIFLES' base availability from 6/12/18 to 8/16/24
- changed HRUBÁ HÚFNICA vz.25 150mm's base availability from 2/4/6 to 3/6/9
- (SNP) decreased HRUBÁ HÚFNICA vz.25 150mm's number of cards from 10 to 7
AXIS
- decreased GEBH. 40 105mm's price from 65 to 55
- decreased SDKFZ. 7/2's price from 85 to 75
- decreased SS-STURMGRENADIER's price from 35 to 30
- changed OSTLEGIONÄRE's base availability from 12/24/32 to 18/27/-
- changed OSTTRUPPEN's base availability from 12/24/- to 18/27/-
- changed KM LANDESSCHÜTZEN's base availability from 12/24/- to 18/27/-
- changed KM FLAKTRUPPEN's base availability from 9/-/- to 12/-/-
- changed KM MARINEINFANTERIE's base availability from 9/18/27 to 12/24/36
- changed s.FH 25(t) 150mm's base availability from 2/4/6 to 3/6/9
- changed SCHÜTZEN FÜH.'s base availability from 2/4/6 to 3/6/9
- (122ID) added STURMPIONIER the HORCH as transport option
