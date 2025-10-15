 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20137858 Edited 15 October 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ARMY GENERAL

  • (Dukla) replaced some German VALENTINE in Soviet decks with proper Soviet ones
  • (Dukla) fixed a spelling error in "1st Ukrainian Front"
  • (Dukla) objective PRESLOV's victory points decreased from 20.000 to 15.000

DATA FIXES

  • fixed ENGENHEIROS's vet ratio on par with similar engineers
  • fixed some missing penetration values on units' icon ingame
  • fixed Slovak Fw-189 not dropping bombs
  • fixed an issue with PPS-43's RoF & ammunitions displayed (display issue only)
  • replaced HEIMAT. SLOWAKEI & POHG voice lines with Slovak ones
  • standardized all Bf 109 G-6/BR 21 (with 210mm rockets)'s availability at 2/4/6 with same vet ratio
  • standardized all M12 GMC 155mm's availability at 1/2/3 with same vet ratio
  • standardized all STURMPIONIER's availability at 6/(12)/(18) with same vet ratio (some were forgotten last patch)
  • standardized Hungarian S35 PK.'s availability at 3/-/- with same vet ratio as its German counterparts
  • fixed some inconsistent infantry's ammo loadouts
  • fixed some localization

GENERIC

  • changed all non-Disheartened HOTCHKISS 13,2mm HMG's base availability from 4/8/12 to 5/10/15
  • changed all Disheartened HOTCHKISS 13,2mm HMG's base availability from 5/10/15 to 6/12/18
  • standardized JU-88G-1's base availability to 3/6/(9), with same vet ratio
  • decreased Schneider 47mm AT gun (used by Germany, Romania & French partisans)'s from 35 to 30

ALLIES

  • decreased GUASTATORI's price from 25 to 20
  • decreased GUASTATORI PARA.'s price from 35 to 30
  • decreased FUCILIERI CMDO.'s price from 35 to 30
  • decreased PARA. CMDO.'s price from 35 to 30
  • decreased FUCILIERI (Bren)'s price from 35 to 30
  • decreased ARMATE WZ.36 37mm's price from 25 to 20
  • increased MORRIS LRC OP (127mm)'s price from 190 to 230
  • changed GURKHA RIFLES' base availability from 6/12/18 to 8/16/24
  • changed HRUBÁ HÚFNICA vz.25 150mm's base availability from 2/4/6 to 3/6/9
  • (SNP) decreased HRUBÁ HÚFNICA vz.25 150mm's number of cards from 10 to 7

AXIS

  • decreased GEBH. 40 105mm's price from 65 to 55
  • decreased SDKFZ. 7/2's price from 85 to 75
  • decreased SS-STURMGRENADIER's price from 35 to 30
  • changed OSTLEGIONÄRE's base availability from 12/24/32 to 18/27/-
  • changed OSTTRUPPEN's base availability from 12/24/- to 18/27/-
  • changed KM LANDESSCHÜTZEN's base availability from 12/24/- to 18/27/-
  • changed KM FLAKTRUPPEN's base availability from 9/-/- to 12/-/-
  • changed KM MARINEINFANTERIE's base availability from 9/18/27 to 12/24/36
  • changed s.FH 25(t) 150mm's base availability from 2/4/6 to 3/6/9
  • changed SCHÜTZEN FÜH.'s base availability from 2/4/6 to 3/6/9
  • (122ID) added STURMPIONIER the HORCH as transport option

Changed files in this update

Steel Division 2 Content Depot 919641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link