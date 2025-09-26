Patch Notes
- Fix Getting Stuck in Slide.
- Fix some meshes were not loading in.
- Fix sometimes you would fall through the floor.
We are actively looking into the bug reports and trying to fix them. Your feedback is much appreciated. Cheers!
