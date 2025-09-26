 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20137760
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for the bug reports, we have fixed some game breaking bugs.

Patch Notes

  • Fix Getting Stuck in Slide.
  • Fix some meshes were not loading in.
  • Fix sometimes you would fall through the floor.

We are actively looking into the bug reports and trying to fix them. Your feedback is much appreciated. Cheers!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3107901
