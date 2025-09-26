Dear managers,

Main additions and new features

33 Steam achievements



New prologue and tutorial : longer, clearer, and better structured to introduce the mechanics



: longer, clearer, and better structured to introduce the mechanics New day system : automatic opening at 6 AM, closing at 11 PM, mandatory closing on the computer with three choices (free time, skip to the next day, continue service)





: automatic opening at 6 AM, closing at 11 PM, mandatory closing on the computer with three choices (free time, skip to the next day, continue service) New dishes (first batch) : Canelés, Mille-feuille, and Madeleines, with their associated missions. A new plate has also been created to showcase the dishes better, prettier, and closer to the atmosphere of Parisian brasseries. More dishes will arrive in the next updates





: Canelés, Mille-feuille, and Madeleines, with their associated missions. A new plate has also been created to showcase the dishes better, prettier, and closer to the atmosphere of Parisian brasseries. More dishes will arrive in the next updates New decorations (first batch): 7 plants and flowers, unlockable through a mission. More decorations will follow in the next updates





Other notable changes

Added jumping



Mission overhaul: more demanding progression and reduced first objective (employees unlocked after 50 seated clients instead of 100)



Orders without a selected table: if no table is chosen, the dish will automatically arrive on the player’s floor



Expanded customization: upstairs walls independent from the ground floor, customizable bar, customizable stairs, customizable doors



Removal of the mini-fridge under the bar; bottles are now placed on the counter



Adjusted supply prices upwards to better reflect margins and profits



New bottle label textures (hand-painted by an artist)



Visual overhaul of mission pins (the missions displayed on the side of the screen)



Quality of Life improvements (QOL)

Bread now served automatically by the receptionist



Chefs now empty the trash at the end of the day



Night deliveries enabled (with extra fees)



Option to disable car horns



Sprint speed setting (multiplier from x0.5 to x1.5; default is 1)



Reserved tables: icon repositioned to the bottom left, enlarged, and clearly differentiated from employees



Alert in the Menu app: warning when too many dishes are disabled (risk of satisfaction penalty)



Smart margins now apply only to the dishes visible in the Menu app, to avoid overwriting margins already set. Remember to filter your view (search or category) to target only the dishes concerned



Fusion of My Brasserie and France Job apps for employee management



and apps for employee management Fusion of Ingredients and Menu apps for better stock visibility and dish tracking



and apps for better stock visibility and dish tracking Improved group placement by the receptionist: first choose a table suited to the group size, then floor/terrace



Employees no longer interact with tables reserved for players; these tables are fully managed by the player



Optimized service: employees now clear tables when taking an order to limit unnecessary trips



Default FOV set to 100



Tea button clarified



Up to 4 bartenders can now be assigned per floor



Tablet opening: a table targeted from very far away is no longer automatically selected



Bug fixes

Fixed clients sometimes sitting in the void



Tray moved slightly to the right and reduced in size. This now avoids the need to occlude the tray when the cursor passed over it, which disturbed some players



Fixed placement of objects in the cellar (storages, fridges, etc.)



Order basket: fixed quantities of ingredients/supplies exceeding the truck’s capacity



Fixed an issue where barmaids sometimes made the same drinks



Translation fixes



Thank you for your feedback and support.

Two weeks after the previous devlog, here is: the first update of the roadmap.It includes several features from the roadmap, but also many of the feedback you have shared with us, whether on Discord, the Steam Hub, or in your reviews.This is the philosophy we will keep for the future: a mix between planned internal content and your feedback. Since everyone has their own way of playing and specific expectations, we want to meet as many requests as possible.marks the first update of the roadmap.The next one will arrive very soon, and we have already made progress on it.Enjoy this new update to the fullest and do not hesitate to share your feedback, whether in the comments, on the Steam Hub, or on Discord.