Hello Dear Players! 🎮

With this update, we’ve added new features and fixed several issues in Car Service Simulator. Here are the details:

🆕 New Features

Theft System : You can now steal items from customers’ trunks to use or sell.

Electricity System: Added the ability to steal fuel from customers’ tanks to refill the generator.

🎁 New Loot Items

Basketball → A hoop is added to your garage. Players can play basketball, and each successful shot gives +5 EXP.

Plastic Boxes

Cardboard Boxes

Wooden Crates

Electric Panels

Laptop

Envelope with Money

Paint Buckets

Spray Paint

Radio → A radio is added to your garage so you can listen to music.

Wristwatches → The first watch is worn on your character’s wrist and visible. Additional watches can be sold at the junkyard for profit.

🐞 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the wrench could rarely not be picked up.

Fixed an issue where the car wash machine panel remained white.

As always, your feedback is invaluable to us. ❤️

Thank you for your support. We can’t wait to bring you more content in future updates!

Don’t forget to check out our other games! 🎮