 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20137630 Edited 26 September 2025 – 13:26:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Dear Players! 🎮

With this update, we’ve added new features and fixed several issues in Car Service Simulator. Here are the details:

🆕 New Features

  • Theft System: You can now steal items from customers’ trunks to use or sell.

  • Electricity System: Added the ability to steal fuel from customers’ tanks to refill the generator.

🎁 New Loot Items

  • Basketball → A hoop is added to your garage. Players can play basketball, and each successful shot gives +5 EXP.

  • Plastic Boxes

  • Cardboard Boxes

  • Wooden Crates

  • Electric Panels

  • Laptop

  • Envelope with Money

  • Paint Buckets

  • Spray Paint

  • Radio → A radio is added to your garage so you can listen to music.

  • Wristwatches → The first watch is worn on your character’s wrist and visible. Additional watches can be sold at the junkyard for profit.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the wrench could rarely not be picked up.

  • Fixed an issue where the car wash machine panel remained white.

As always, your feedback is invaluable to us. ❤️
Thank you for your support. We can’t wait to bring you more content in future updates!

Join our Discord to stay updated!

Don’t forget to check out our other games! 🎮





Changed files in this update

Depot 3062151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link