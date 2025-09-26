✨ New Features

Farmer Quests: Added new quests and repeatable quests.

Interior Decoration: New doors and windows.

Housing: Added another house → population cap increased from 17 → 18 critters.

Crafting Codex: Crafting menu reworked into a codex with item filtering and exact completion progress tracking (more improvements coming soon).

NPCs: 3 new NPCs added.



🛠 Quality of Life

Fish are now sent to your mailbox if your inventory is full.

You can now rename your character using a mirror.

Crafting machine timers reduced.

Options menu updated for clarity and usability.



🖥 UI

Controller navigation fixes (no more getting “lost” in menus).

Resolution selection button lets you preview options without applying them immediately.



Increased font sizes for:

Donation box info (better on Steam Deck).

Button prompts & map legend (improved legibility across languages).



Quest tracker language now updates instantly when switching languages.

Fixed UI overlaps in some languages.

Fixed bug where UI caused accidental wrong-item crafting.

Cooking menu scrollbar now follows selected items.



🎮 Controls

Independent horizontal & vertical sensitivity sliders (mouse/controller).

Holding D-pad scrolls through items quickly.

Fixed Steam controls reverting to trackpads as camera input.

B-button no longer advances dialogue (avoids accidental skips).

Y-button in cooking menu now resets scrollbar position.



🐛 Other Fixes & Adjustments

Pokee now checks if you already own a watering can.

Fixed persistent robot sound bug.

Cloud save support added for non-Steam platforms.

Removed demo text where no demo exists.

Fixed multiple collision issues, missing items, and floating objects.

Critters no longer react incorrectly to disliked gifts.

“Great Crab Stone” quest no longer removes multiple diving suits.

Fixed hat hair & leaf hairstyles on humans.

Fixed turtle head mask. (This will fix Sly’s colors)

Bone dragon wings & curled tail added to the character creator.

Meowise at Carn-A-Vale is now visible.

NPCs no longer stalk players after quest rejection.

Fixed dialogue bugs in Berry Problems and tavern scenarios for athletic characters.

Poconut trees should fit better in single use planters.

Room Divider furniture item now allows for wall items to be placed on it.

Bakery food items & Soda can now be picked up if placed directly on the ground.

Changed the icon for Woolington’s quest key to look different from the keys townies give you.

You can now place some wall items to a few walls of the Workshop interior.