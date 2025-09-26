Notice: EA Version supports Chinese languages only. We will try to add more languages in the future.
Notice: Game saves before V0.8.1.1 (updated March 14th, 2025) are not compatible any more! If you still want to use game saves of previous versions, you can switch back to V0.7.5.5 in Properties-Betas, but you will be unable to experience any of the new features added since V0.8.1.1!
Notice: If you encounter a game freeze, please try to unsubscribe and delete all mods, make sure there are no files in Steam\steamapps\workshop\content\1909840, this should fix the problem.
Notice: Please update BepInEx in Workshop if you want to use other mods in Workshop.https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3345690372
If you find any bug or have any opinion while playing, please send your feedback here. Thanks for your support and cooperation! The development team consists of only 2 people from start to finish. Regular update is ensured. Thanks for your understanding! Next update is scheduled to be available in late October, complete other endings and add town maps. Stay tuned!https://steamcommunity.com/app/1909840/discussions/0/4517758247948996935/
0.9.5.1版本（更新于2025/09/26）·新增主线结局一（名望99后触发）和奇遇剧情
·新增藏经阁内功制作悬浮说明
·新增月结拒绝采购开关
·新增病房自动吃药开关
·修复战斗系统伤害公式计算bug，战斗数值的各种调整
·新增buff递减规则（部分buff存在）
·部分基底伤害倍率错误修正：磐石棍法（下调），狼牙腿（下调），闪电连环刀（上调），六道旋风棍（上调），白鹤剑法（下调）
·充盈效果修改，真气获得量加倍修改为真气获得量提升五成
·修复易容店立绘不更新
·修复碎骨锤和试炼白虎符冲突
·修复试炼挑战NPC房间，门派弟子复活后，血条丢失和门派弟子不掉血，以及房间不显示
·修复铁匠铺和炼丹房批处理操作错误，以及按键冲突
·修复武学CD不刷新
·修复无法筛选符纸，导致符纸筛选的时候不显示
·修复声望送礼增加友好度显示不正确
·优化增大对话字体
·MOD制作：修复测试NPC对战选择NPC导致卡死
·MOD制作：新增剧情选项界面，可以按权重选择出不同的选项（详见剧情编辑文档）
·MOD制作：新增随机NPC唯一性，生成后将绑定此随机NPC，直到该弟子死亡或者消失，这样就可以多剧情共用此随机NPC
·MOD制作：修复随机NPC生成NPC时随机出问题bug
·MOD制作：新增随机权重，此节点可以按权重来随机出指定的下一步
·MOD制作：新增按门派名望排序，这样可以指定同一个门派
·MOD制作：MOD任务后加上（MOD），标记为非本体剧情
