This update features the next weapon added to the already stacked arsenal in Goofy, a revision to all current guns, Prop Hunt becoming available on the Refurbished map and a bunch of extra additions and changes!





New Weapon: Goofy Revolver!

It has been a while since a new weapon has been added to Goofy. This time, it's one of the most iconic type of guns - a revolver! But it's not just a revolver, it's the Goofy Revolver (of course)! This weapon really packs a punch, but with great power comes... a lot of recoil.



The Goofy Revolver requires precision and stability, so don't expect to hit your shots while you're running or jumping! What would a revolver be without the iconic ricochet sounds? If silly ricochet sounds and serious firepower is what you want, then this is the weapon of choice for you.



In addition to the new added weapon, the Goofy Rifle and Dualies now have damage dropoff. Each weapon will have varying levels of effectiveness over a long distance. A summary of each weapon is shown below.



Goofy Rifle: Moderate fire-rate, good damage at a distance.



Goofy Dualies: Fast fire-rate, only effective when close.



Goofy Revolver: Very slow fire-rate, very high damage at all distances.





Prop Hunt - Refurbished!

That's right! You've asked for it, now you've got it! Prop Hunt is now available to play on the Refurbished map.



As the map has so many places to hide (even as a non-prop), it was decided that the Refurbished map would not support Prop Hunt in the initial update. But, for the masochists that wanted Prop Hunt to be even more challenging, this update is for you!





Other Notes

- Increased the default pre-timer duration for Prop Hunt to 30 seconds.



- Hiders are now automatically morphed into a random large prop when starting a round of Prop Hunt.



- Extended the playable area + further changes and additions in The Complex map.



- Increased the additional damage that Dodgeballs deal when hitting the head and chest (from a v2025.5 mini-update).



- Fixed an issue where another weapon could be picked up when a Dodgeball had been thrown.



- Changed the requirement of the "Slip... BANG!" achievement to require 50 slips with Banana Peels instead of eliminations.



- Made networking changes to the wobbly physics effect that characters have after moving - it's now local only and smoother for clients.



- Made changes to the way the character model reacts when taking damage.



- Renamed 'Game Settings' to 'Party Settings'.



- Stink Bombs now have a stinky trail when thrown.



- Stink Bombs now leave nasty impact stains.



- Bullet trail visuals have been improved.



- Further changes made to where the Nearby icon appears in Prop Hunt. (It will never reveal exact locations of players)



- Added a subtle on-screen effect when attacking with a Squeaky Hammer in first-person.



- Improved the sprinting animation with the Goofy Rifle.



- Killfeeds involving you will now be highlighted.



- Killfeeds now display icons to show how an enemy was eliminated.



- Visuals now become desaturated when at low health.





sponge