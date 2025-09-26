 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20137514 Edited 26 September 2025 – 10:59:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We present to you the first full-fledged update, with the addition of a new game mode.

What's New:

  • Singleplayer mode.

  • Records are now separated by difficulty levels and game modes.

  • Added AZERTY support. On first launch, players with French localization will have the AZERTY layout selected by default. The current layout can be changed in the settings: Video/Screen/Layout.

Minor Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where menu buttons would disappear if "Back" was pressed on the main button layer.

  • Adjusted collisions on a level.

  • Changed the checkpoint sequence on "Hard" difficulty.

  • Added the ability to use cooperative jump throughout the entire location.

Changed files in this update

