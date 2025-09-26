We present to you the first full-fledged update, with the addition of a new game mode.
What's New:
Singleplayer mode.
Records are now separated by difficulty levels and game modes.
Added AZERTY support. On first launch, players with French localization will have the AZERTY layout selected by default. The current layout can be changed in the settings: Video/Screen/Layout.
Minor Fixes:
Fixed a bug where menu buttons would disappear if "Back" was pressed on the main button layer.
Adjusted collisions on a level.
Changed the checkpoint sequence on "Hard" difficulty.
Added the ability to use cooperative jump throughout the entire location.
Changed files in this update