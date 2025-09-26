Navigator,
To enhance your gaming experience, Strinova will have a non-disruptive update on September 26, 2025. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. After the update, please install it via the launcher.
▽ Update Time
September 26, 2025, 10:00 (UTC+0)
▽ Update Scope
Full Server
▽ Bug Fixes
1. Fixed an issue where the owned skins [Celestia - Starry Hymn], [Kanami - Midnight Pact], [Audrey - Manor's Grace], and [Yvette - Crystal Lock] were not displayed in-game.
2. Fixed an issue in [Bobblehead Brawl] where points and ultimate skill points were calculated incorrectly under certain conditions.
3. Fixed an issue in [Ranked Demolition] where avatar icons displayed incorrectly on the character selection screen.
4. Fixed an issue in [Outbreak] where owned [Enhance Ninjato] skins would not display, showing the base skin instead.
5. Fixed a display issue with the medal [Horn of Freedom - New Dawn].
6. Fixed an issue with high latency causing the [Scorching Dragon] lottery animation to play only once during consecutive draws.
Hotfix Notice
