We’re excited to share the next big update for Corsairs Legacy. Here’s what’s new:





1. New nonlinear quest for deeper immersion



For the first two in-game days after the quest giver appears, the player hears conversations with other NPCs, but no interaction is triggered.





Only on the third day, if the player hasn't initiated the conversation, the NPC will approach the main character.





The quest has four different paths with distinct outcomes and rewards.

Includes a new item search mechanic.