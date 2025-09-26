We’re excited to share the next big update for Corsairs Legacy. Here’s what’s new:
1. New nonlinear quest for deeper immersion
For the first two in-game days after the quest giver appears, the player hears conversations with other NPCs, but no interaction is triggered.
Only on the third day, if the player hasn't initiated the conversation, the NPC will approach the main character.
The quest has four different paths with distinct outcomes and rewards.
Includes a new item search mechanic.
This is an experimental format designed to make the world feel more alive. We plan to add more quests like this and would love to hear your feedback and see your walkthroughs.
2. Bridgetown Fort and ship combat changes
The Bridgetown Fort now actively defends the city: it has a flag, cannons, and will engage enemy ships.
Friendly fire on ships is now enabled. If you manually fire on an allied ship, it will become hostile.
Attacking a British ship near the fort will result in the fort and British ships treating your vessel as an enemy.
3. New warehouse locations and guard mechanics
A new warehouse area has been added near the store in Barbados.
Guard mechanics were introduced in Barbados and Grenada. Players must find a way to convince the guards to let them into areas where treasures of fallen captains are hidden.
4. Graphics and lighting improvements
Implemented Adaptive Probe Volumes technology from Unity 6 to improve lighting and shadow accuracy on large scenes.
This feature is already active on Barbados and Trinidad — visuals now have more depth and contrast.
Added eye adaptation effect: when leaving a dark interior into bright sunlight, the screen will briefly overexpose and gradually adjust.
Due to technical incompatibility between this lighting system and volumetric fog, fog has been temporarily disabled. We are in contact with Unity developers for a fix.
5. Gameplay and quality-of-life improvements
Spyglass targeting zone increased 4x — making it much easier to examine ship stats at long distances.
Added new buildings, chimneys, dozens of ambient animations, including a new leaning-on-the-bar animation (check Mordecai in the early freeplay).
Added wait-time and overnight visuals for taverns with available rooms.
Combat music now plays during all fights — especially noticeable during jungle ambushes.
6. NPC optimization and bug fixes
NPC performance was optimized, which temporarily removed certain types (e.g. drunkards) from the streets. They will return in the next update.
Fixed a major story bug: after escaping from the mutineer ship, Mordecai's follow-up dialogue now works correctly — both for new players and those continuing their saves.
Reduced the durability of looted used weapons from 60% to 40%.
Improved NPC movement on slopes.
Fixed arena bugs.
Reworked bandit behavior logic for better consistency at longer distances.
Increased spawn chance for larger ships on the global map for players not using upgraded military ships.
Fixed journal date color display.
Adjusted the brothel purchase quest — it’s still in progress.
7. Progression and content balancing
Experience gain after level 10 has been quadrupled, allowing players with 60–100 hours of gameplay to access all items.
The weapon and loot system is now scaled for content up to level 65. Let us know if that’s not enough.
The popup for new documents no longer overlaps the x2 bonus UI element.
New treasure chests have been added. While currently unavailable in existing save files, the next update will allow treasure maps to drop even for players who started earlier.
We’re looking forward to your feedback, reports, and gameplay videos. See you in the world of Corsairs Legacy!
