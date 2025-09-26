 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20137207 Edited 26 September 2025 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone,

Chapter three is now available. World three can be accessed from the travel tunnel on the top right side of World 2. I still have to testing and work to do on it, but the this update brings a lot of improvements and bug fixes. A proper full announcement and changelog coming soon. Thank you for your patience and help testing out the new content.

If you encounter a major issue you can revert back to the previous build by switching to the beta build in the game's Steam properties.

Best,

Mo

Changed files in this update

Windows A.N.N.E_Windows Depot 262378
