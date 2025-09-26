Hi everyone,



Chapter three is now available. World three can be accessed from the travel tunnel on the top right side of World 2. I still have to testing and work to do on it, but the this update brings a lot of improvements and bug fixes. A proper full announcement and changelog coming soon. Thank you for your patience and help testing out the new content.



If you encounter a major issue you can revert back to the previous build by switching to the beta build in the game's Steam properties.



Best,



Mo



