<Early Access Patch Notes 0.8.0>

We have released Early Access Ver.0.8.0 with the following updates.

<Addition of New Features>

In Early Access Ver.0.8.0, we’ve added two new game rules, “Grand Harvest Festival” and “Survival Race”, along with additional features such as “Collection” and Steam Achievements.

▶︎ New Game Rule: Great Harvest

“Grand Harvest” is a 4-minute match played with larger fruits, where the player with the highest score at the end is declared the winner. However, unlike “Normal Race”, dropping a fruit off the plate results in elimination—your score stops at that moment and you can no longer play.

Here’s the unique twist: even if you get eliminated early, if your score remains the highest by the end of the match, you can still win!

In this rule, no “obstacle fruits” will appear. Instead, the spawn rate of “Grade Up”, which enlarges fruits, has been increased. Victory depends on how you make use of the limited space: will you carefully stack for stability, or go all-in and aim for chain scores?

What’s your stacking style?

▶︎ New Game Rule: Survival

In “Survival”, dropping a fruit off the plate results in immediate disqualification. On top of that, creating larger fruits allows you to send “obstacle apples” to your opponents.



When “obstacle apples” fall onto the plate, they stick together and gradually eat up valuable space. Of course, if an obstacle apple falls off the plate, it also results in disqualification. However, since there’s a short delay before they land, you have the chance to create a larger fruit to cancel them out.



“Survival Race” has no time limit—the battle continues until only one player remains. Will you chip away at your opponents by sending obstacle apples little by little, or go for massive chains to flood them all at once? Strategy and mind games will determine the winner in this new rule.

▶︎Other Fun: Collection



The long-hidden “????” option on the title screen has finally been unlocked as the “Collection” feature!

With this feature, you can change to a variety of patterned plates and enjoy playing with new styles. Each plate has its own unlock conditions, and by meeting them, you’ll be able to obtain new plates.

Additionally, if you have purchased and installed any of the following BeXide Indie titles on Steam—

“The Fox’s Way Home”, “Fruit Mountain”, “SUPER BULLET BREAK”, or “Persha and the Magic Labyrinth -Arabian Nyaights-”—you’ll receive a special plate themed after each game.

Switch to your favorite design and add a splash of style to your matches!

▶︎ Other Fun: Steam Achievements

This update also introduces Steam Achievements. From easy-to-complete goals to more challenging ones, there’s a wide variety to tackle. Give them a try and aim to unlock them all!

<Adjustments to Existing Game Rules>

▶︎ Partial Rule Changes to “Fruit of the Sun”

Taking into account the nature of this rule—where the golden color makes it difficult to distinguish fruits—we’ve adjusted the system so that when a fruit falls off the plate, the plate’s state is reset and the accumulated score is reduced to 0.

Because this rule makes it hard to distinguish fruits by color alone, accuracy in recognizing differences in shape, skin, and stems—as well as careful risk management when dropping fruits—becomes even more important.

As the match approaches its final stages, each throw carries greater weight, and the chance for dramatic comebacks grows. This creates tense, exciting battles right up to the very end.

＜Future Update Information＞

To make “Fruit Mountain Party” even more enjoyable, we’re preparing a polished full release—reflecting your feedback and refining the overall experience—scheduled for 2025!

We’re always welcoming your thoughts and feedback on the official Discord server, in the #fmp-talk channel. Please feel free to share your candid opinions with us!

Stay tuned for further updates regarding detailed content and release timing.

We truly appreciate your continued support for “Fruit Mountain Party”!