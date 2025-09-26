 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 26 September 2025 Build 20137138 Edited 26 September 2025 – 08:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content

  • Added new region : Underforest

  • Added 3 new Endings

  • Added 3 new Active Skills, plus 3 new Evolved Active Skills

  • Added 6 new Legendary Gear and 3 new Mythic Gear

  • Added 3 new Curios

  • Added 3 new Forge Upgrade

  • New shop items available after clearing Yellow Dragon Valley

Balancing

  • Half Moon Blade: Damage 180 → 150, Cooldown 2.6 → 2.8

  • Full Moon Blade: Damage 360 → 300, Cooldown 2.6 → 3

  • Ruyi Staff Technique: Cooldown 3.2 → 3.6

  • Demon-Slaying Staff Art, Ruyi Staff Technique: Distance-based damage bonus 100% → 60%

  • Thunder Talisman, Thunder Meteor Sword: Cooldown 4.5 → 4

  • Throw Shuriken : Wind: Damage 100 → 120, Cooldown 3.5 → 3.3

  • Fire Taoist Magic: Cooldown 6.2 → 5.8

  • Fire Dragon Taoist Magic: Damage 90 → 100, Cooldown 6.2 → 5.8

  • Yue Maiden Chronicles + Yue Maiden Sword: Final damage reduction 30% → 40%

  • Yue Maiden Chronicles + Moon Reflected in Water: Final damage reduction 30% → 50%

  • Shadow Attack: Now grants 40% Armor Penetration

  • Bigwang: Bigwang damage dealt to elites before Final Wave reduced by ~30%

  • Bigwang Trait: Luck bonus 15 → 10, Damage bonus 15% → 10%

  • Bigwang Passive Skill: Crit damage bonus 5% → 4%

  • Upgrade Character Luck : Increase Bonus 5 → 4

Visual & Effect Improvements

  • Flower Blade, Death Flower Blade: Adjusted petal effects

  • Moon Cutting → Full Moon Blade: Updated VFX, AoE, and renamed skill

  • Violet Mist Divine Bullet: Added particle effects

  • Moon Reflected in Water: Added afterimage effect

  • Eternal Guardian Sword: Added afterimage effect

  • Sky-Filled Floral Snow: Added afterimage effect

  • Fire Dragon Taoist Magic: Updated VFX and added particles

  • Ice Spear: Updated VFX

Other Improvements & QoL

  • Controller support: UI can now be navigated with the left stick

  • Added progress UI bars for traits in Green Forest and Large Cavern regions

  • Added UI guidance for level-up map objects

  • Reduced difficulty for some elites in Large Cavern and for the entire Yellow Dragon Valley

  • Updated footstep sound effects

  • Updated player cloak sprite

  • Changed protagonist’s name spelling from Soun to Sowoon

  • Adjusted first dialogue lines for Beggar in Dragon Fortress, Jin Soyoung in Green Forest, Hana, and Somu (no story impact)

  • Fixed issue where Mookyeon’s intro dialogue would not replay if defeated before finishing it

  • Adjusted in-game camera for a slightly wider view

  • Added UI in the Hideout to display additional resources such as enhancement potions

  • Added 5 new Steam Achievements

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where footstep sounds continued when opening menus (Inventory, Upgrade, etc.) while walking

  • Fixed an issue where selected slots changed when leveling up while moving

  • Fixed an issue where upgrade gourd purchase prices were not displaying correctly with keyboard/controller input

  • Fixed an issue where interactions did not work when clicking near the bottom of the screen during combat

Changed files in this update

Depot 3449591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link