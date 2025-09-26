New Content
Added new region : Underforest
Added 3 new Endings
Added 3 new Active Skills, plus 3 new Evolved Active Skills
Added 6 new Legendary Gear and 3 new Mythic Gear
Added 3 new Curios
Added 3 new Forge Upgrade
New shop items available after clearing Yellow Dragon Valley
Balancing
Half Moon Blade: Damage 180 → 150, Cooldown 2.6 → 2.8
Full Moon Blade: Damage 360 → 300, Cooldown 2.6 → 3
Ruyi Staff Technique: Cooldown 3.2 → 3.6
Demon-Slaying Staff Art, Ruyi Staff Technique: Distance-based damage bonus 100% → 60%
Thunder Talisman, Thunder Meteor Sword: Cooldown 4.5 → 4
Throw Shuriken : Wind: Damage 100 → 120, Cooldown 3.5 → 3.3
Fire Taoist Magic: Cooldown 6.2 → 5.8
Fire Dragon Taoist Magic: Damage 90 → 100, Cooldown 6.2 → 5.8
Yue Maiden Chronicles + Yue Maiden Sword: Final damage reduction 30% → 40%
Yue Maiden Chronicles + Moon Reflected in Water: Final damage reduction 30% → 50%
Shadow Attack: Now grants 40% Armor Penetration
Bigwang: Bigwang damage dealt to elites before Final Wave reduced by ~30%
Bigwang Trait: Luck bonus 15 → 10, Damage bonus 15% → 10%
Bigwang Passive Skill: Crit damage bonus 5% → 4%
Upgrade Character Luck : Increase Bonus 5 → 4
Visual & Effect Improvements
Flower Blade, Death Flower Blade: Adjusted petal effects
Moon Cutting → Full Moon Blade: Updated VFX, AoE, and renamed skill
Violet Mist Divine Bullet: Added particle effects
Moon Reflected in Water: Added afterimage effect
Eternal Guardian Sword: Added afterimage effect
Sky-Filled Floral Snow: Added afterimage effect
Fire Dragon Taoist Magic: Updated VFX and added particles
Ice Spear: Updated VFX
Other Improvements & QoL
Controller support: UI can now be navigated with the left stick
Added progress UI bars for traits in Green Forest and Large Cavern regions
Added UI guidance for level-up map objects
Reduced difficulty for some elites in Large Cavern and for the entire Yellow Dragon Valley
Updated footstep sound effects
Updated player cloak sprite
Changed protagonist’s name spelling from Soun to Sowoon
Adjusted first dialogue lines for Beggar in Dragon Fortress, Jin Soyoung in Green Forest, Hana, and Somu (no story impact)
Fixed issue where Mookyeon’s intro dialogue would not replay if defeated before finishing it
Adjusted in-game camera for a slightly wider view
Added UI in the Hideout to display additional resources such as enhancement potions
Added 5 new Steam Achievements
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where footstep sounds continued when opening menus (Inventory, Upgrade, etc.) while walking
Fixed an issue where selected slots changed when leveling up while moving
Fixed an issue where upgrade gourd purchase prices were not displaying correctly with keyboard/controller input
Fixed an issue where interactions did not work when clicking near the bottom of the screen during combat
