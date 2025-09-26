New shop items available after clearing Yellow Dragon Valley

Added 6 new Legendary Gear and 3 new Mythic Gear

Added 3 new Active Skills , plus 3 new Evolved Active Skills

Bigwang: Bigwang damage dealt to elites before Final Wave reduced by ~30%

Controller support: UI can now be navigated with the left stick

Added progress UI bars for traits in Green Forest and Large Cavern regions

Added UI guidance for level-up map objects

Reduced difficulty for some elites in Large Cavern and for the entire Yellow Dragon Valley

Updated footstep sound effects

Updated player cloak sprite

Changed protagonist’s name spelling from Soun to Sowoon

Adjusted first dialogue lines for Beggar in Dragon Fortress, Jin Soyoung in Green Forest, Hana, and Somu (no story impact)

Fixed issue where Mookyeon’s intro dialogue would not replay if defeated before finishing it

Adjusted in-game camera for a slightly wider view

Added UI in the Hideout to display additional resources such as enhancement potions